Canada Homes Scholarship Application Deadline Extension

Recognizing that this year is especially challenging for students and families, the President of Canada Homes, Lorne Leibel has just announced that he will be extending the application deadline for the Canada Homes Scholarship fund.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November, 12th, 2020 / The professionals at Canada Homes are pleased to announce the extension of their Academic Scholarship Campaign from November 15th, 2020 to December 15th, 2020. Winners will be announced in mid to late December, and Canada Homes highly encourages all post-secondary students to apply.

As a company founded on the principles of helping its community, Canada Homes will be awarding one Canadian student a scholarship prize of $7,000 CAD to use towards furthering their undergraduate education.

Applicants are required to submit proof of enrollment (ex: acceptance letter, class schedule, or a student card) and a 750-word essay describing their academic and professional goals, including how they plan to use the scholarship funds.

There are just over 2.12 million post-secondary students in Canada, and many of them are currently struggling to pay for tuition. According to recent statistics, the average tuition fee for a full-time undergraduate year is $7,304. Additionally, as many as two-thirds-or 67%-of postsecondary students are highly concerned about having no job prospects in the near future as a result of the pandemic. Faced with fewer job prospects, over three-quarters of returning students (77%) were very or extremely concerned about their finances.

Canada Homes understands how difficult this can be for students looking to further their education, and encourage you to apply for the scholarship fund before the deadline of December 15, 2020. To stay up to date on the latest updates and notifications for the winner announcement, be sure to follow the Canada Homes Scholarship website.

For more information on the scholarship program and to apply, please visit the official site.

About Canada Homes

As an industry-leading home builder, Canada Homes has successfully completed over 30,000 projects. With a strong focus on value and affordability, the professionals at Canada Homes are committed to providing efficient service and top-quality results. As active members of their community, the company is also looking for new ways to give back.

Contact Information

Source: The President of Canada Homes - Lorne Leibel

Email: apply@canadahomesscholarships.com

Phone: (416) 798-7220 ext. 107

