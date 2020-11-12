The President of Canada Homes, Lorne Leibel, Extends Academic Scholarship Applications

Statistics Canada just reported that tuition fees for degree programs-both graduate and undergraduate-have increased for the 2020/2021 academic year by up to 1.7% from the previous year. Despite most students taking online courses at postsecondary school, they will still be paying higher overall fees on average compared to the last academic year. As a result, Lorne Leibel, the Founder and President of Canada Homes, just extended the deadline for the Lorne Leibel Scholarship Fund.

TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2020 / Founder and President of Canada Homes, Lorne Leibel, is pleased to announce that the deadline for the Lorne Leibel Scholarship fund has just been extended from November 15th, 2020 to December 15, 2020, to allow more students the opportunity to apply. The winner will be announced in mid to late December of 2020.

To apply, applicants must be enrolled in an undergraduate program at an accredited post-secondary institution in Canada. Applicants must provide a 750-word essay describing their academic and professional goals, as well as an outline of how they plan to spend the scholarship funds and proof of enrolment.

Lorne Leibel is a Canadian business owner and former Olympian looking to support students who are currently pursuing their passions. Spending the past forty years balancing his home building business and his athletic pursuits, Lorne Leibel is an active community builder focused on creating affordable, high-quality housing through his company Canada Homes. In hopes of helping a student struggling to pay for their academic year, Lorne Leibel is invested in providing opportunities for young entrepreneurs.

Lorne Leibel recognizes that this year is unlike any other and that students and parents are facing a unique set of challenges that make paying tuition difficult. As an active community member and ambitious worker, Lorne Leibel created the Scholarship Fund to reduce the number of barriers students face when it comes to receiving a post-secondary education.

According to Statistics Canada, less than half of all graduates have some form of student debt upon graduation. Government student loans were the most common source of debt. However, scholarships, bursaries, and grants can help students lower their overall debt upon completing their undergraduate degree. Lorne Leibel is proud to help support Canadian students and is looking forward to reviewing the essay submissions.

About Lorne Leibel

Lorne Leibel is a highly successful businessman and former Canadian Olympic team member. As a world champion powerboat racer and vintage race car driver, Leibel has excelled in both his personal and professional endeavors. As the Founder of Canada Homes, Leibel works hard to provide his clients with unparalleled quality and service.

For more information regarding the Lorne Leibel Scholarship, please visit https://lorneleibelscholarships.com/.

