Aytu BioScience, Inc.: Aytu BioScience Announces Fiscal Q1 2021 Net Revenue of $13.5 Million, an Increase of 839% Year-Over-Year

Q1 Consumer Health revenue reaches an all-time high of $7.8 million

Live Conference Call and Webcast at 4:30 PM EST

ENGLEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2020 / Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU), a specialty pharmaceutical company (the "Company") focused on commercializing novel products that address significant patient needs today reported financial results for its fiscal first quarter 2021, for the three month period ending September 30, 2020.

First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Highlights

Q1 Net Revenue increased 839% year-over-year to $13.5 million

Q1 Consumer Health Net Revenue was an all-time high of $7.8 million, compared to $6.9 million in Q4 2020 1

Q1 Rx Net Revenue was $5.8 million, compared to $1.4 million in Q1 last year

Q1 Net loss of ($4.3) million and Q1 adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.3 million

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $38.2 million on September 30, 2020

Commenting on the first quarter of fiscal 2021, Josh Disbrow, Chief Executive Officer of Aytu BioScience, stated "Net revenue increased substantially in Q1 2021, to $13.5 million, compared to $1.4 million for Q1 2020. It is critical to highlight that this was just the second full quarter of revenue contribution from the combined Aytu and Innovus businesses, along with the Cerecor assets. Turning to the bottom line, adjusted EBITDA loss was reduced to just $1.3 million for Q1 2021, compared to a $3.6 million adjusted EBITDA loss for Q1 2020. On the balance sheet, with approximately $38.2 million in cash and less than $1.0 million of debt, and at current spending levels, we believe we have adequate resources to achieve profitability."

Mr. Disbrow continued, "Taking a closer look at the top line, on the Consumer Health side, we generated $7.8 million in net revenue, an all-time high and an increase compared to Q4 2020. Contributing to those results was a strengthened e-commerce business and the launch of OmepraCare®, an over-the-counter proton pump inhibitor for acid reflux, and Q4 2020 launch of Regoxidine®, an over-the-counter foam formulation of minoxidil for hair loss. On the Rx side, net revenue was $5.8 million, also an increase compared to Q1 2020. Contributing to Rx revenue was a relatively balanced contribution across the prescription portfolio inclusive of COVID-19 test kits. Additionally, our commercial partner Acerus Pharmaceuticals launched their dedicated specialty sales team to promote Natesto® to urologists and endocrinologists across the United States, ZolpiMist® was approved by the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) in Australia, and pilot scale Healight investigational devices, were manufactured and delivered to enable the initiation of the first COVID-19 clinical study. Importantly, with respect to the Healight clinical study, patient enrollment and treatment with the Healight investigational devices is now underway."

Mr. Disbrow concluded, "At $13.5 million of net revenue with record Consumer Health quarterly revenue, a narrowed adjusted EBITDA loss of just $1.3 million, and $38.2 million of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash on the balance sheet, we have strong momentum to maximize shareholder value moving ahead in our fiscal 2021 and beyond."

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release contains a financial measure that does not comply with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA excludes (i) amortization, (ii) depreciation, (iii) stock-based compensation, (iv) other expenses comprising net interest expense, (v) non-cash gains and/or losses recognized in the quarter or year due to changes in the fair value of certain of Aytu's financial liabilities, such as contingent consideration, derivative warrant liability, or certain exchanges of debt, (vi) bad debt expense, (vii) impairment of certain long-lived assets; (viii) one-time transaction costs and (ix) costs associated with non-routine development activities. Management believes these measures are useful to supplement its GAAP financial statements with this non-GAAP information because management uses such information internally for its operating, budgeting and financial planning purposes. In addition, Aytu believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they allow for greater transparency into the indicators used by management as a basis for its financial and operational decision making. Non-GAAP information is not prepared under a comprehensive set of accounting rules and therefore, should only be read in conjunction with financial information reported under U.S. GAAP when understanding Aytu's operating performance. A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial information is provided in the financial statement tables below.

AYTU BIOSCIENCE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Revenues Product revenue, net $ 13,520,246 $ 1,439,826 Operating expenses Cost of sales 3,819,156 375,720 Research and development 182,865 78,020 Selling, general and administrative 11,490,370 5,146,443 Amortization of intangible assets 1,584,581 575,117 Total operating expenses 17,076,972 6,175,300 Loss from operations (3,556,726 ) (4,735,474 ) Other (expense) income Other (expense), net (751,541 ) (195,386 ) Gain from change in fair value of contingent consideration 2,336 - Gain from warrant derivative liability - 1,830 Total other (expense) income (749,205 ) (193,556 ) Net loss $ (4,305,931 ) $ (4,929,030 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 121,585,939 15,325,921 Basic and diluted net loss per common share $ (0.04 ) $ (0.32 )

AYTU BIOSCIENCE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited unless indicated otherwise)

September 30, June 30, 2020 2020 (audited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 37,911,065 $ 48,081,715 Restricted cash 251,778 251,592 Accounts receivable, net 6,111,911 5,175,924 Inventory, net 11,479,557 9,999,441 Prepaid expenses and other 3,681,401 5,715,089 Other current assets 6,017,888 5,742,011 Total current assets 65,453,600 74,965,772 Fixed assets, net 106,153 258,516 Right-of-use asset 334,289 634,093 Licensed assets, net 16,018,064 16,586,847 Patents and tradenames, net 10,639,080 11,081,048 Product technology rights, net 20,619,166 21,186,666 Deposits 9,900 32,981 Goodwill 28,090,407 28,090,407 Total long-term assets 75,817,059 77,870,558 Total assets $ 141,270,659 $ 152,836,330

AYTU BIOSCIENCE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets, cont'd

(Unaudited unless indicated otherwise)

September 30, June 30, 2020 2020 (audited) Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable and other $ 5,773,768 $ 11,824,560 Accrued liabilities 8,692,693 7,849,855 Accrued compensation 1,967,035 3,117,177 Debt 930,416 982,076 Contract liability 232,576 339,336 Current lease liability 97,458 300,426 Current portion of fixed payment arrangements 2,138,514 2,340,166 Current portion of CVR liabilities 954,800 839,734 Current portion of contingent consideration 718,647 713,251 Total current liabilities 21,505,907 28,306,581 Long-term contingent consideration, net of current portion 13,058,876 12,874,351 Long-term lease liability, net of current portion 237,497 725,374 Long-term fixed payment arrangements, net of current portion 10,679,903 11,171,491 Long-term CVR liabilities, net of current portion 4,714,359 4,731,866 Other long-term liabilities 11,371 11,371 Total liabilities 50,207,913 57,821,034 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Preferred Stock, par value $.0001; 50,000,000 shares authorized;

shares issued and outstanding 0 and 0,

respectively as of September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively. - - Common Stock, par value $.0001; 200,000,000 shares authorized;

shares issued and outstanding 125,837,357 and 125,837,357,

respectively as of September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020. 12,584 12,584 Additional paid-in capital 215,366,272 215,012,891 Accumulated deficit (124,316,110 ) (120,010,179 ) Total stockholders' equity 91,062,746 95,015,296 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 141,270,659 $ 152,836,330

AYTU BIOSCIENCE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Operating Activities Net loss $ (4,305,931 ) $ (4,929,030 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash used in operating activities: Depreciation, amortization and accretion 2,092,618 869,312 Stock-based compensation expense 454,918 165,171 Loss / (gain) from change in fair value of contingent consideration (99,895 ) - Loss on sale of equipment 112,110 - Gain on termination of lease (343,185 ) - Changes in allowance for bad debt 408 - Loss / (gain) from change in fair value of CVR 97,559 - Derivative income (1,830 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: (Increase) decrease in accounts receivable (928,895 ) 35,359 (Increase) decrease in inventory (1,480,116 ) 59,340 Decrease in prepaid expenses and other 2,027,358 384,582 (Increase) in other current assets (237,720 ) - (Decrease) increase in accounts payable and other (4,519,601 ) 276,917 Increase in accrued liabilities 412,328 3,441 (Decrease) increase in accrued compensation (1,150,142 ) 152,911 (Decrease) in contract liability (106,760 ) - (Decrease) in deferred rent - (3,990 ) Net cash used in operating activities (7,974,946 ) (2,987,817 ) Investing Activities Deposit 2,200 - Contingent consideration payment (19,140 ) (42,103 ) Note Receivable (1,000,000 ) Net cash used in investing activities (16,940 ) (1,042,103 ) Financing Activities Issuance cost related to registered offering (1,632,727 ) - Payments made to borrowings (136,364 ) - Payments made to fixed payment arrangements (409,487 ) - Net cash provided by financing activities (2,178,578 ) - Net change in cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents (10,170,464 ) (4,029,920 ) Cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 48,333,307 11,294,227 Cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 38,162,843 $ 7,264,307

AYTU BIOSCIENCE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows, cont'd

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, Supplemental disclosures of cash and non-cash investing

and financing transactions 2020 2019 Warrants issued to underwriters $ 356,139 $ - Cash paid for interest 247,869 3,390 Fair value of right-to-use asset and related lease liability - 412,691 Contingent consideration included in accounts payable - 3,430 Fixed payment arrangements included in accrued liabilities 430,510 - Acquisition costs included in accounts payable - 59,014 Exchange of convertible preferred stock into common stock $ - $ 44

AYTU BIOSCIENCE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Adjusted EBITDA Net Loss $ (4,305,931) $ (3,145,097) $ (4,929,030) Amortization expenese 1,584,581 1,590,913 575,117 Depreciation expense 33,921 33,529 15,834 Other expense, net 751,541 1,425,281 195,386 Stock-based compensation 454,918 536,567 165,171 (Gain)/Loss on change in fair value of contingent consideration (2,336 ) (5,230,446 ) - Gain/loss on extinguishment of debt - 315,728 - (Gain)/Loss on change in fair value of derivative warrant liability - - (1,830 ) Bad debt expense 189 408,365 - Impairment of intangible assets - 195,278 50,000 Development costs 199,266 1,309,080 - Transaction costs 12,632 814,033 310,437 Furniture & Equipment Write-off 119,610 - - Lease Termination (194,761 ) - - Adjusted EBITDA $ (1,346,370) $ (1,746,769) $ (3,618,915)

1 There was no revenue associated with Aytu Consumer Health in Q1 2020 for the three months ended September 30, 2019, as Aytu Consumer Health was formed from the Aytu BioScience, Inc. merger with Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. on February 14, 2020.

