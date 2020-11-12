Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 12.11.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 648 internationalen Medien
Traum-Renditen mit Lithium: Trading-Chance des Monats!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
12.11.2020 | 22:08
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Industria Metals Inc. Announces Director Changes

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2020 / Industria Metals Inc. (the "Company") wishes to announce that Mr. Fletcher Morgan has resigned from Company's board of directors effective Nov. 12, 2020 in order to accommodate the incoming Company's director announced on Nov. 8, 2020. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Morgan for his services.

For more information concerning the Company, please refer to the Company's profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

On behalf of the board of directors
Catalin Kilofliski
President & CEO

For further information please contact:

Industria Metals Inc.
Mr. Catalin Kilofliski
Suite 650 - 1021 West Hastings Street
Vancouver, BC V6E 0C3
(604) 655-1420

SOURCE: Industria Metals Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/616499/Industria-Metals-Inc-Announces-Director-Changes

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.