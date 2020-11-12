Industria Metals Inc. Announces Director Changes

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2020 / Industria Metals Inc. (the "Company") wishes to announce that Mr. Fletcher Morgan has resigned from Company's board of directors effective Nov. 12, 2020 in order to accommodate the incoming Company's director announced on Nov. 8, 2020. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Morgan for his services.

