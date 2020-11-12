Network-1 Technologies, Inc.: Network-1 Reports Third Quarter Results

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2020 / Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American:NTIP), a company specializing in the development, licensing, and protection of its intellectual property assets, today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Network-1 had revenue of $4,150,000 and $4,366,000 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively, as compared to revenue of $520,000 and $1,725,000 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively. The increase in revenue of $3,630,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was due to revenue of $4,150,000 from a litigation settlement. Similarly, the increase in revenue of $2,641,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was due primarily to revenue of $4,150,000 from such settlement.

Network-1 had operating income of $1,660,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared with an operating loss of $(576,000) for the three months ended September 30, 2019. The increased operating income of $2,236,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was primarily due to revenue of $4,150,000 from the litigation settlement.

Network-1 had operating income of $55,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared with an operating loss of $1,625,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The increased operating income of $1,680,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was primarily due to revenue of $4,150,000 from the litigation settlement.

Network-1 had net income of $1,687,000 or $0.07 per share basic and diluted for the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared with a net loss of $(411,000) or $(0.02) per share basic and diluted for the three months ended September 30, 2019. The increased net income of $2,098,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was primarily due to revenue of $4,150,000 from the litigation settlement.

Network-1 realized a net loss of $(234,000) or $(0.01) per share basic and diluted for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared with a net loss of $(859,000) or $(0.04) per share basic and diluted for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The decreased net loss of $625,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was primarily due to revenue of $4,150,000 from the litigation settlement.

At September 30, 2020, Network-1 had cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities of $45,492,000 and working capital of $45,178,000. Based on its current cash position, Network-1 believes that it will have sufficient cash to fund its operations for the foreseeable future.

On September 24, 2020, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit overturned the judgment of non-infringement of the U.S. District Court of the Eastern District of Texas in Network-1's litigation with Hewlett-Packard involving its Remote Power Patent. The Federal Circuit also vacated the District Court judgment of validity of the Remote Power Patent. The Federal Circuit has remanded the case to the District Court for a new trial on infringement against Hewlett-Packard and further proceedings on validity. As a result of the Federal Circuit's decision to overturn the District Court judgment of non-infringement, Network-1 believes that Cisco and certain other licensees of its Remote Power Patent are obligated to pay Network-1 significant royalties that accrued but were not paid beginning the fourth quarter of 2017 through March 7, 2020 (the expiration of the Remote Power Patent). There is, however, no certainty that Network-1 will receive such significant royalties from Cisco and certain other licensees.

Since inception of its Share Repurchase Program in August 2011 through September 30, 2020, Network-1 repurchased an aggregate of 8,605,659 shares of its common stock at an aggregate cost of $16,156,005 (exclusive of commissions) or an average per share price of $1.88. During the nine months ended September 30, 2020, Network-1 repurchased 115,889 shares of its common stock at an aggregate cost of $249,158 (exclusive of commissions) or an average per share price of $2.15. At September 30, 2020, the remaining dollar value of shares that may be repurchased under the Share Repurchase Program was $4,196,100.

On June 9, 2020, the Board of Directors of Network-1 approved the continuation of the Network-1's dividend policy which consists of semi-annual cash dividends of $0.05 per share ($0.10 per share annually) which are anticipated to be paid in March and September of each year. Network-1's dividend policy was previously contingent upon receipt of revenue from its Remote Power Patent through March 7, 2020 (the expiration of the patent). On February 15, 2020, Network-1's Board of Directors declared a semi-annual cash dividend of $0.05 per share with a payment date of March 31, 2020 to all common shareholders of record as of March 16, 2020. On August 18, 2020, the Board of Directors of Network-1 declared a semi-annual cash dividend of $0.05 per common share with a payment date of September 30, 2020 to all common stockholders of record as of September 14, 2020.

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. is engaged in the development, licensing and protection of its intellectual property and proprietary technologies. Network-1 works with inventors and patent owners to assist in the development and monetization of their patented technologies. Network-1 currently owns eighty-four (84) patents covering various telecommunications and data networking technologies as well as technologies relating to document stream operating systems and the identification of media content. Network-1's current strategy includes continuing to pursue licensing opportunities for its Remote Power Patent and its efforts to monetize three patent portfolios (the Cox, Mirror Worlds and M2M/IoT Patent Portfolios). Network-1's strategy is to focus on acquiring and investing in high quality patents which management believes have the potential to generate significant licensing opportunities as Network-1 has achieved with respect to its Remote Power Patent and Mirror Worlds Patent Portfolio. Network-1's Remote Power Patent has generated licensing revenue in excess of $151,000,000 from May 2007 through September 30, 2020. Network-1 has achieved licensing and other revenue of $47,150,000 through September 30, 2020 with respect to its Mirror Worlds Patent Portfolio.

The condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income (loss) and condensed consolidated balance sheet are attached.

Condensed Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 REVENUE $ 4,150,000 $ 520,000 $ 4,366,000 $ 1,725,000 OPERATING EXPENSES: Costs of revenue 1,593,000 138,000 1,645,000 459,000 Professional fees and related costs 267,000 267,000 790,000 812,000 General and administrative 473,000 466,000 1,418,000 1,442,000 Amortization of patents 72,000 71,000 216,000 212,000 Stock-based compensation 85,000 154,000 242,000 425,000 TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES 2,490,000 1,096,000 4,311,000 3,350,000 OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) 1,660,000 (576,000 ) 55,000 (1,625,000 ) OTHER INCOME (LOSS): Interest and dividend income, net 105,000 270,000 403,000 872,000 Net realized and unrealized gain (loss) on

marketable securities 68,000 (39,000 ) (48,000 ) 6,000 Total other income, net 173,000 231,000 355,000 878,000 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND EQUITY

IN NET LOSSES OF EQUITY METHOD INVESTEE 1,833,000 (345,000 ) 410,000 (747,000 ) INCOME TAXES PROVISION (BENEFIT): Current 355,000 (197,000 ) (79,000 ) (197,000 ) Deferred taxes, net (355,000 ) 67,000 79,000 (36,000 ) Total income taxes (benefit) - (130,000 ) - (233,000 ) INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE SHARE OF NET LOSSES OF EQUITY METHOD INVESTEE: $ 1,833,000 $ (215,000 ) $ 410,000 $ (514,000 ) SHARE OF NET LOSSES OF EQUITY METHOD INVESTEE $ (146,000 ) $ (196,000 ) $ (644,000 ) $ (345,000 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 1,687,000 $ (411,000 ) $ (234,000 ) $ (859,000 ) Net Income (loss) per share Basic $ 0.07 $ (0.02 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.04 ) Diluted $ 0.07 $ (0.02 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.04 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 24,012,333 24,138,191 23,992,203 23,935,304 Diluted 24,521,708 24,138,191 23,992,203 23,935,304 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.05 $ 0.05 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 1,687,000 $ (411,000 ) $ (234,000 ) $ (859,000 ) OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) Net unrealized holding gain (loss) on

corporate bonds and notes arising during the

period, net of tax (67,000 ) 20,000 (75,000 ) 183,000 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) $ 1,620,000 $ (391,000 ) $ (309,000 ) $ (676,000 )

Network-1 Technologies, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets as of September 30, 2020

(Unaudited)

Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 45,492,000 Total current assets $ 45,522,000 Total assets $ 50,989,000 Total current liabilities $ 344,000 Total long-term liabilities $ 0 Total stockholders' equity $ 50,645,000

