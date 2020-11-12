Univar Solutions and Fluid Energy Group Announce New Agreement for Enviro-Syn Modified / Synthetic Acid and Associated Technology

Agreement adds eco-friendly and technically advanced specialty chemical solutions to Univar Solutions increasing portfolio of more sustainable offerings

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Europe, Univar Solutions B.V., a subsidiary of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) ("Univar Solutions" or "the Company"), a global chemical and ingredient distributor and provider of value-added services, today announced a distribution, blending, and production agreement with Fluid Energy Group ("Fluid") for the Enviro-Syn Modified / Synthetic Acid product line that is used in multiple industrial applications. Fluid's patented product lines are unique, globally proven, and will expand Univar Solutions portfolio of safer, more sustainable, eco-friendly and technically advanced specialty chemical solutions.

Fluid has appointed Univar Solutions as its distributor, blender, and producer in select European countries, including Belgium, France, Iberia, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, the Nordics, and the United Kingdom for the Enviro-Syn HCR Modified / Synthetic Acid systems and associated products including its Modified Caustic systems (CSR).

Liam McCarroll, global director of sustainability at Univar Solutions commented, "Fluid's commitment to reducing environmental impact with safer and higher performing chemical products aligns perfectly with our approach to delivering more sustainable solutions and partnering with environmentally responsible global business partners dedicated to innovation, quality, and application expertise. We look forward to providing customers across Europe with a greater product portfolio with technically advanced chemical options to help accelerate growth."

Fluid's patented Enviro-Syn technologies are designed to help enhance and provide effective alternatives to traditional, highly hazardous, commodity acids and alkali products. Compared to conventional hydrochloric acid (HCl) and caustic soda (NaOH), Enviro-Syn HCR and CSR systems provide better technical properties in many aspects and lower fuming and disassociation rates. Additionally, many lines are non-corrosive to dermal tissue and exhibit ultra-low corrosion properties on various materials, reducing corrosion related liability. Fluid's patented or patent pending products are more environmentally responsible, biodegradable, non-volatile and demonstrate low toxicity over incumbents. In addition to established global applications in the oil and gas industry, the modified acid and alkali systems have proven applications across many other industries, including water treatment, food and beverage, household and industrial cleaning, life sciences, construction, and marine.

"We are extremely pleased that Fluid has placed their trust in our team at Univar Solutions to extend these advanced technologies in the European market. Enviro-Syn systems are safer, cutting-edge alternatives to commonly used hydrochloric acid and caustic soda, delivering broad-application performance while reducing health hazards and impact on the environment as sustainable alternatives," said Nigel Hayes, regional vice president for Europe, Middle East, and Africa at Univar Solutions.

Clay Purdy, CEO at Fluid Energy Group, said, "Fluid continues to develop and improve on industry-leading technology, creating new alternatives and expanding its offerings globally. We are excited to work with Univar Solutions as our new European distributor of our unique and environmentally responsible product lines." Purdy continued, "When seeking out the optimal partner for our products in Europe, we wanted a distributor whose environmental values around chemical solutions aligned with ours and who could bring together technical innovation, product expertise, and market leadership. With Univar Solutions' global footprint, expansive sales infrastructure, supply chain, and dedicated customer service, together we are well-positioned to provide our customers the resources they need to deploy innovative products in the oil and gas sectors as well as many other industries. We look forward to additional global expansion with Univar Solutions."

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions (NYSE: UNVR) is a leading global specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and North American sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, world-class formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools, the Company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and grow together. Learn more at UnivarSolutions.com.

About Fluid Energy Group Ltd.

Fluid Energy Group Ltd. was founded in Calgary, Alberta, Canada (2011) to manufacture eco-conscious, low-hazard, and low toxicity Modified Acid and Synthetic Acid systems and associated chemistries. With >120 patented or patent-pending products, the Company's strategy is to continually develop and improve industry-leading technology and deploy it globally in a methodical, prudent, and technical manner. By being focused on supporting its customers' operations, producing industry-leading technology, and communicating the technical and HS&E advantages of its products to industry and Government, Fluid Energy Group has amassed an industry leading customer profile. Its large dedicated team of scientists, global operational support, and sales team are committed to shift industry from hazardous chemical incumbents such as Hydrochloric acid and many other common chemical commodities, to technologically superior and far safer chemistry.

Forward-Looking Statements

