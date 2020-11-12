Urovant Sciences Shareholders to Receive $16.25 per share in cash

Urovant Special Independent Committee of the Board Unanimously Recommends that all Shareholders Vote in Favor of the Transaction

Agreement Represents Confidence in Urovant's Future Success

Transaction expected to be completed in Q1 2021, subject to approval by a majority of minority shareholders

Urovant Sciences (Nasdaq: UROV) announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement in which Sumitovant Biopharma will acquire Urovant Sciences for $16.25 per share or approximately $584 million in total equity value on a fully diluted basis in an all-cash merger. The price represents a 96% premium over Urovant's closing share price of $8.28 on November 12, 2020 and a premium of 92% to Urovant's 30-day volume weighted average share price on November 12, 2020. Sumitovant is currently Urovant's largest shareholder with approximately 72% equity ownership of the company.

The offer was accepted by a special independent committee of the Urovant Board of Directors and was unanimously approved by the boards of directors of Urovant and Sumitovant.

"After careful consideration and consultation with our financial advisors, the special committee of the Urovant Board of Directors has found that Sumitovant's offer represents exceptional value for shareholders," said Pierre Legault, lead independent member of the Urovant Board of Directors and chairman of the special committee.

"Our business is growing, and we remain focused on the potential opportunity to launch vibegron in 2021, pending FDA approval," said James Robinson, president and chief executive officer of Urovant Sciences. "Sumitovant is our largest investor, and we have been partnering closely with them on plans to efficiently launch vibegron and achieve scale as quickly as possible. We believe that this investment represents a vote of confidence in Urovant's future success and will put us in an even stronger position to bring vibegron to market as a new treatment option for patients with overactive bladder and to continue advancing our promising development pipeline."

Lazard is acting as exclusive financial advisor to the special committee of Urovant's board of directors and O'Melveny Myers is serving as the special committee's legal counsel. Citi is acting as exclusive financial advisor to Sumitovant and Jones Day is serving as Sumitovant's legal counsel.

Transaction Details

Under the terms of the agreement, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitovant will merge with and into Urovant with Urovant surviving the merger as a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitovant. In the merger all outstanding shares of Urovant stock (other than those held by Sumitovant) will be cancelled and converted into the right to receive $16.25 per share. The closing of the merger is subject to certain limited customary conditions, including the approval of a majority of the minority shareholders. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021, subject to approval by the minority shareholders.

Following the transaction, Urovant will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitovant, with the flexibility to continue investing in the development and launch of leading-edge urology products for patients with high unmet medical need. The company will continue to be based in Irvine, California.

The company continues to expect FDA action on its New Drug Application submission for vibegron in the U.S. by December 26, 2020.

About Urovant Sciences

Urovant Sciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for urologic conditions. The Company's lead product candidate, vibegron, is an oral, once-daily small molecule beta-3 agonist that is being evaluated for overactive bladder (OAB). Urovant Sciences reported positive data from the vibegron 12-week, Phase 3 pivotal EMPOWUR study and demonstrated favorable longer-term efficacy, safety, and tolerability in a 40-week extension study. The Company submitted a New Drug Application to the FDA seeking approval of vibegron for the treatment of patients with OAB in December 2019. Vibegron is also being evaluated for treatment of OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia (OAB+BPH) and for abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). Urovant's second product candidate, URO-902, is a novel gene therapy being developed for patients with OAB who have failed oral pharmacologic therapy. Urovant Sciences, a subsidiary of Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd., which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd., intends to develop novel treatments for additional urologic diseases. Learn more about us at www.urovant.com

About Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd.

Sumitovant is a global biopharmaceutical company with offices in New York City and London. Sumitovant is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma. Sumitovant is the majority shareholder of Myovant Sciences and Urovant Sciences, and wholly owns Enzyvant Therapeutics, Spirovant Sciences, and Altavant Sciences. Sumitovant's promising pipeline is comprised of early-through late-stage investigational medicines across a range of disease areas targeting high unmet need. For further information about Sumitovant, please visit https://www.sumitovant.com

About Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd.

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma is among the top-ten listed pharmaceutical companies in Japan, operating globally in major pharmaceutical markets, including Japan, the U.S., China, and the European Union. Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma is based on the merger in 2005 between Dainippon Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and Sumitomo Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. Today, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma has more than 6,000 employees worldwide. Additional information about Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma is available through its corporate website at https://www.ds-pharma.com.

