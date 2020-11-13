TomoChain & Poolz to Announce Integration Partnership, Making Decentralized Fundraising an Equal Access Opportunity

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2020 / TomoChain is thrilled to be partnering with Poolz - a decentralized, swapping protocol that allows any project to raise funds in a decentralized manner through cross-chain auctions of Fungible and Non-Fungible (NFT) tokens and OTC deals.

TomoChain is planned to be the second network, after Ethereum, to be integrated into the Poolz ecosystem. This integration will allow new projects to accept funding in native $TOMO, as well as issue TRC21 standard tokens to expand their fund-raising scope. Project owners will be able to launch and manage liquidity auctions that are easily discoverable by not only investors on Poolz's platform but also by $TOMO and other token holders.

TomoChain and Poolz shall work closely on the technical development to facilitate greater interoperability through a decentralized fund-raising platform, which in turn, will further strengthen DeFi adoption and value. Both parties' ultimate goal is to make decentralized fundraising an equal access opportunity.

TomoChain is also planning to list POZ on TomoDEX, the first decentralized exchange powered by the TomoX protocol.

Liam Cohen, Poolz CMO & Co-Founder, shared, "Interoperability will be crucial for the wide-scale adoption of blockchain technology and decentralized products. Our partnership with TomoChain is evidence of our efforts to build a truly decentralized, cross-chain ecosystem for project owners so they can conduct pre-listing liquidity auctions for their tokens.

We are excited to be working closely with TomoChain and believe that our partnership will add considerable value to both our projects and the developers. We are also excited about our future listing on TomoDEX, a decentralized exchange built by TomoX protocol that is achieving great success."

Kyn Chaturvedi, TomoChain CBDO, said, "We're proud to be working alongside Poolz as a launch partner to match early-stage projects with investors. Poolz has rightfully identified a growing need to lower the barriers for decentralized project fundraising. It's exciting that startups will have the opportunity to raise in $TOMO and issue tokens in TomoChain's own TRC21 gasless token standard. This option should prove particularly beneficial to projects sensitive to Ethereum gas fees and those targeting the use of their token with mass-market audiences in mind."

About TomoChain

TomoChain is a scalable blockchain-powered via Proof-of-Stake Voting consensus and used commercially by companies globally.

TomoChain's mission is to accelerate the onboarding of millions of users by empowering today's applications with technology that masks the friction of Blockchain, all while retaining its underlying benefits. TomoChain's technology and DeFi-focused flagship products include:

Fast & Near-Zero Fees: 2000 TPS, 2-second block time, ~$0 gas fees, and EVM compatible.

An array of original features and protocols is designed to support speed, privacy, usability, and liquidity needs all in one platform.

About Poolz

Poolz is a decentralized, swapping protocol for cross-chain auctions of Fungible and Non-Fungible (NFT) tokens, as well as OTC deals. The core code is optimized for DAO ecosystems, enabling the possibility to buy and move tokens between blockchains.

