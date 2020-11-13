COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

13 NOVEMBER 2020

RICHEMONT'S 2020 INTERIM REPORT NOW AVAILABLE ONLINE

Richemont announces the publication of its interim report and accounts for the six months ended 30 September 2020. The report is available for download from the Richemont website at : www.richemont.com/investor-relations/reports

The interim report reflects the information contained in the Richemont results announcement issued on 6 November 2020 as well as the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements posted on the Group's website the same day.

In accordance with stock exchange regulations in Switzerland and South Africa, Richemont no longer prints its interim report.

About Richemont

Richemont owns a portfolio of leading international Maisons recognised for their distinctive heritage, craftsmanship and creativity. The Group operates in four business areas: Jewellery Maisons, namely Buccellati, Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels; Specialist Watchmakers, namely A. Lange & Söhne, Baume & Mercier, IWC Schaffhausen, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Panerai, Piaget, Roger Dubuis and Vacheron Constantin; Online Distributors, namely YOOX NET-A-PORTER GROUP (NET-A-PORTER, MR PORTER, YOOX, THE OUTNET) and Watchfinder & Co.; and Other, primarily Fashion & Accessories Maisons, including Alaïa, Chloé, dunhill, Montblanc and Peter Millar.

Richemont 'A' shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, Richemont's primary listing, and are included in the Swiss Market Index ('SMI') of leading stocks. Richemont South African Depository Receipts are listed in Johannesburg, Richemont's secondary listing.

