EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Polyphor AG / Key word(s): Conference

Polyphor to Host an Expert Perspectives Webinar on Innovative IO Approaches for the Treatment of HER2 Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer



13-Nov-2020 / 07:30 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE US

Polyphor to Host an Expert Perspectives Webinar on Innovative IO Approaches for the Treatment of HER2 Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer

Webinar to Take Place Friday, November 20, 2020 @ 4pm Central European Time (CET)

Allschwil, Switzerland, November 13, 2020 - Polyphor AG (SIX: POLN) today announced that it will host an Expert Perspectives webinar on Innovative IO approaches for the treatment of HER2 negative metastatic breast cancer on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 4pm Central European Time.

The call will feature presentations by Peter Kaufman, M.D. (University of Vermont) and Javier Cortes, M.D., Ph.D. (Vall d'Hebron Institute of Oncology) who will discuss the current treatment landscape and the great need for new approaches in treating patients with HER2 negative metastatic breast cancer where innovation has fallen short. Drs. Kaufman and Cortes will be available to answer questions following the formal presentation.

Gökhan Batur, Polyphor's Chief Executive Officer, and Frank Weber, Polyphor's Chief Medical and Development Officer, will give a short update on the Phase III FORTRESS trial with balixafortide, a potent and selective CXCR4 antagonist, in combination with eribulin, versus eribulin alone in patients with HER2 negative, locally recurrent or metastatic breast cancer. They will further speak to balixafortide's significant potential and innovative approach in combination with other breast cancer treatment regimens.

This KOL event is restricted to participants outside the U.S., Australia and Japan.

To register for the call, please click here.

Dr. Peter A. Kaufman, M.D. is an active clinician, specializing in the care and treatment of patients with breast cancer, and a leader in both clinical and translational research. He is currently Professor of Medicine at the Larner College of Medicine at University of Vermont (UVM) and a member of the faculty of the UVM Cancer Center.

Dr. Kaufman is collaborating in or overseeing a number of research studies in breast cancer, including chairing several international, national and regional clinical trials. He has several primary areas of research interest, including HER2+ breast cancer and testing for and targeting HER2 therapeutically. He obtained his MD degree from the New York University School of Medicine and completed an internal medicine internship, residency, and a Hematology/Oncology fellowship at Duke University Medical Center.

Dr. Javier Cortes, M.D., Ph.D., is a breast cancer specialist with a particular interest in drug development. He is Clinical Investigator of the Breast Cancer Research Program at Vall d'Hebron Institute of Oncology, and Head of the Breast Cancer Program, IOB Institute of Oncology, Madrid and Barcelona, Spain. Previously, he was Head of the Breast Cancer Program and the Melanoma Unit of the Department of Medical Oncology at the Hospital Vall d'Hebron.

Dr. Cortes actively participates in numerous national and international clinical trials, especially in relation to candidate drugs directed against molecular targets and new chemotherapy agents, and is co-chair of the FORTRESS trial. Dr. Cortes holds a degree in Medicine and Surgery from the Universidad Autónoma de Madrid and his Ph.D. in Medical Oncology from the University of Navarra in 2002.

For further information please contact:

Polyphor Ltd.

Hernan Levett, CFO

+41 61 567 16 00

IR@polyphor.com

LifeSci Advisors (Investors and Media)

Mary-Ann Chang

+44 7483 284 853

mchang@lifesciadvisors.com

About Polyphor

Polyphor is a research-driven clinical-stage, Swiss biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing first-in-class molecules in oncology and antimicrobial resistance leveraging the company's leading macrocyclic peptide technology platform. Polyphor is advancing balixafortide (POL6326) in a Phase III trial in combination with eribulin in patients with advanced breast cancer and exploring its potential in other cancer indications. In addition, it has discovered and is developing the Outer Membrane Protein Targeting Antibiotics (OMPTA). OMPTA are potentially the first new class of antibiotics in clinical development in the last 50 years against Gram-negative bacteria. The company's lead OMPTA program is an inhaled formulation of murepavadin for the treatment of Pseudomonas aeruginosa infections in patients with cystic fibrosis. Polyphor is based in Allschwil near Basel and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: POLN). For more information, please visit www.polyphor.com.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current assumptions and forecasts of the Polyphor management. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors could lead to material differences between the forward-looking statements made here and the actual development, in particular Polyphor's results, financial situation, and performance. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only of the date of this communication. Polyphor disclaims any intention or obligation to update and revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.