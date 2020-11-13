Allbirds asks customers to Pay it to the Planet, raising prices on Black Friday to combat Climate Change

Break Tradition, not the planet

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Friday - historically a frenzied day of discounts and buyers' remorse. This year, the stakes are even higher; the Covid-19 pandemic has pulled back the curtain on the fashion industry and has revealed its gluttonous "more is more" mindset, resulting in stockpiled inventory and even surplus bonfires. Black Friday deals may satiate momentary desire, but their impact on the planet is a lot more long-lasting. That's why Allbirds wanted to do things a bit differently this year, flipping tradition and doubling down on their commitment to sustainability. On November 27th, instead of slashing their prices like everyone else, they'll be raising them.

This Black Friday, all prices across Allbirds's entire collection will increase by £1 and be matched by £1 from Allbirds, with the additional proceeds going directly to Fridays For Future, the youth-led international climate movement founded by climate activist Greta Thunberg. Allbirds's classic Runner style will be marked up from £95 to £96 and the TrinoXOTM Tee will increase from £45 to £46.

As a certified B Corp, Allbirds believes that business can be a force for good and balancing purpose with profit is the future of commerce. To successfully tackle climate change, we need to collectively reduce our carbon impact and protect the earth's resources. With a little more consciousness around how we consume, we can all tread lighter on the planet.

