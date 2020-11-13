Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 13.11.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 648 internationalen Medien
„Nachhaltigkeit" und der „EU-Green Deal" als Performance-Booster für Silber-Aktien!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 4053 ISIN: GB0007816068 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
13.11.2020 | 08:04
53 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

PR Newswire

London, November 12

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800NN4ZKX2LG1GQ40

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC ("the Company")

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

13 November 2020

The Company confirms that:

all inside information which the Directors and Company may have had has been notified to a Regulated Information Service ("RIS");

the Company's net asset value per share is calculated and announced through a RIS on a daily basis;

the Company has no reason to believe that there will be any material difference between the net asset value per share as at close of business Wednesday, 30 September 2020, which was announced on Thursday, 1 October 2020, and the financial information to be published in the announcement of its final results for the year ended 30 September 2020.

The Company is, therefore, not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during the closed period, as defined by the EU Market Abuse Regulation, which will end on the date of the publication of its final results for the year ended 30 September 2020, expected to be on or after 16 December 2020.

-ENDS-

For further information please contact:

Victoria Hale
Company Secretary
Frostrow Capital LLP
020 3 170 8732

FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.