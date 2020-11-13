The Midcontinent Independent System Operator's renewables mix is set for a shift from wind to solar, if it can confront the challenge of transmission costs.From pv magazine USA The Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) rarely makes headlines in solar, compared to other wholesale markets, but that might be changing. Despite being the the oldest and largest regional transmission organization, it lags far behind the California Independent System Operator's roughly 11 GW of solar capacity. However, if MISO's 2020 queue of 57 GW of solar projects marked "active" is any indication, the ...

