Fortescue Metals has revealed ambitious plans to build one of the biggest renewable energy portfolios in the world, with more than 235 GW of capacity, or five times the current capacity of Australia's National Energy Market.From pv magazine Australia Fortescue Chairman Andrew Forrest unveiled a new renewable energy strategy for the miner this week. Forrest said the company's Fortescue Future Industries (FFI) unit would challenge global energy majors such as Chevron and BP as an energy producer. "We are building a portfolio of renewable assets, energy-producing assets around the world," he said. ...

