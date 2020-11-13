The new module series is available in five versions with power output ranging from 315 to 330 W and efficiencies of 18.67% to 19.56%. It incorporates Enphase IQ 7+ microinverters with a 96.5% European efficiency and 295 volt-amperes (VA).US-based microinverter maker Enphase and Chinese industrial conglomerate and monocrystalline module maker DMEGC have launched a new AC residential product for the European residential market. The DM330G1-60HBB-A module series is available in five versions with power output ranging from 315 to 330 W and efficiencies of 18.67% to 19.56%. The 120-cell panel has dimensions ...

