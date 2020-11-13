MagForce is making progress in its strategy to drive the uptake of NanoTherm, its thermal ablation treatment approved in Europe for brain tumours (GBM). Despite the impact of COVID-19, 17 GBM patients were treated during H120; management expects to sustain this in H220 (c 30-40 in FY20) and triple it in FY21 (c 90-120). Safety data from the US study for prostate cancer are still expected in Q420; however, the impact of COVID-19 means launch is now expected in H221 (vs the prior Q221 forecast). Growth in European sales, driven by reimbursement and the ongoing roll-out of devices, and the potential launch in the US will be key to crystallising value. MagForce's market cap is €70m with an EV of €92m.

