Scientists in the United States have tested soda-lime glass radiative coolers in a CPV system and claim these can reduce the device operating temperature by 5 to 36 degrees Celsius. This may result in an increase in the solar cell's open-circuit voltage of between 8% and 27%.Scientists at Purdue University have demonstrated a CPV system integrated with radiative coolers which they claim can operate at a lower temperature and higher open-circuit voltage compared to common CPV devices based on gallium antimonide (GaSb) solar cells. In their prototype, the researchers tested three different cooling ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de