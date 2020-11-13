The sponge and scouring pads market is poised to grow by USD 3.18 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Download Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Recovery Analysis

The report on the sponge and scouring pads market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the expansion of e-commerce market.

The sponge and scouring pads market analysis includes end-user segment, distribution channel segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the rise in the use of home care and cleaning products by the middle-class population as one of the prime reasons driving the sponge and scouring pads market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Companies Mentioned

