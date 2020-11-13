The UCITS-shares below will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen from and including 17 November 2020. ISIN DK0061410057 ------------------------------------------------ Name BankInvest Globale Aktier Akk. A ------------------------------------------------ Submarket Investeringsforeninger / UCITS ------------------------------------------------ Order Book ID 208934 ------------------------------------------------ Short name BAIGAA ------------------------------------------------ Currency DKK ------------------------------------------------ Trade Currency DKK ------------------------------------------------ ISIN DK0061409711 ---------------------------------------------- Name BankInvest Globale Aktier A ---------------------------------------------- Submarket Investeringsforeninger / UCITS ---------------------------------------------- Order Book ID 208958 ---------------------------------------------- Short name BAIGLA ---------------------------------------------- Currency DKK ---------------------------------------------- Trade Currency DKK ---------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=799017