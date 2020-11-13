Tri-Star Resources Plc - Press Speculation

Tri-Star Resources PLC / AIM: TSTR / Sector: Natural Resource

13 November 2020

Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 until the release of this announcement

Tri-Star Resources plc ("Tri-Star")

Press Speculation

Tri-Star Resources plc (AIM: TSTR), the minerals processing company with a 16.3% investment in Strategic & Precious Metals Processing LLC ("SPMP"), an antimony and gold production facility in the Sultanate of Oman, notes the posting made by SPMP on its LinkedIn account which refers to the completion of "an additional round of financing and shareholder funding valued at USD120M".

The board of Tri Star understand that this refers to the refinancing of the existing SPMP bank debt of approximately USD60m and further debt funding of USD60m provided by Oman Investment Authority LLC ("IAC") and DNR Industries Limited ("DNR"). The new debt provided by IAC and DNR is referred to in the Company's announcement of 3 November 2020 as "New Loans" which are to be provided to enable SPMP to complete its plant.

