As from November 16, 2020, Vostok Emerging Finance Ltd. will be listed under its new company name VEF Ltd. New company name: VEF Ltd New short name: VEFL SDB Unchanged ISIN code: SE0007192018 Unchanged Order book ID: 110742 This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Pareto Securities AB. For further information, please call Pareto Securities AB on +46 8 402 50 00.