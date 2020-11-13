Anzeige
13.11.2020 | 13:41
Sampo plc: Managers' Transactions (Clausen)

SAMPO PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 13 November 2020 at 2:30 pm

Sampo plc: Managers' Transactions (Clausen)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation. Shares have been acquired in accordance with the decision of Sampo's Annual General Meeting on 2 June 2020.
____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Clausen, Christian
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Sampo plc
LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22_20201112125613_2
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-11-12
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009003305
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 650 Unit price: 36.49 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 650 Volume weighted average price: 36.49 EUR

SAMPO PLC

Maria Silander
Communications Manager, Media Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0031

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
Financial Supervisory Authority
The principal media
www.sampo.com


