SAMPO PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 13 November 2020 at 2:30 pm

Sampo plc: Managers' Transactions (Fagerholm)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation. Shares have been acquired in accordance with the decision of Sampo's Annual General Meeting on 2 June 2020.

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Fagerholm, Jannica

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Sampo plc

LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22_20201113080003_3

Transaction date: 2020-11-12

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009003305

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1,077 Unit price: 36.5827 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 1,077 Volume weighted average price: 36.5827 EUR

SAMPO PLC

Maria Silander

Communications Manager, Media Relations

tel. +358 10 516 0031