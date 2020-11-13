Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 13.11.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 648 internationalen Medien
Internationaler Großauftrag für Covid-19-Schnelltest-Plattform mit Roche-Integration
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
13.11.2020 | 14:16
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Director Declaration

Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

London, November 13

To: PR Newswire

From: Strategic Equity Capital PLC

LEI: 2138003R5GB8QZU2G577

Date:13 November 2020

Director declaration

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, Strategic Equity Capital PLC announces that David Morrison, a Director of the Company, has been appointed as a non-independent non-executive director of CPP Group PLC with immediate effect.

Enquiries:

Steven Davidson 0131 378 0500

PATAC Limited

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.