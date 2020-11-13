Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Director Declaration

To: PR Newswire

From: Strategic Equity Capital PLC

LEI: 2138003R5GB8QZU2G577

Date:13 November 2020

Director declaration

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, Strategic Equity Capital PLC announces that David Morrison, a Director of the Company, has been appointed as a non-independent non-executive director of CPP Group PLC with immediate effect.

Enquiries:

Steven Davidson 0131 378 0500

PATAC Limited