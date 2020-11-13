Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Director Declaration
PR Newswire
London, November 13
To: PR Newswire
From: Strategic Equity Capital PLC
LEI: 2138003R5GB8QZU2G577
Date:13 November 2020
Director declaration
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, Strategic Equity Capital PLC announces that David Morrison, a Director of the Company, has been appointed as a non-independent non-executive director of CPP Group PLC with immediate effect.
Enquiries:
Steven Davidson 0131 378 0500
PATAC Limited
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de