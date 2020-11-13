Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2020) - Golden Independence (CSE: IGLD) (OTCQB: GIDMF) (FSE: 6NN) or (the "Company"), a gold exploration and development company, today announced it has qualified to trade on the OTCQB Venture Market. IGLD stock will be trading effective immediately on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol "GIDMF". U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company at www.otcmarkets.com.

The Company is also pleased to announce a new corporate video has been posted the to the Company's website - www.goldenindependence.co or at the following link https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kFvNelPgOok&feature=youtu.be.The video focuses on the Company's Independence project, which is located within 3,000 feet from Nevada Gold Mines' (Barrick/Newmont joint venture) Phoenix-Fortitude mine in the heart of the Battle Mountain-Cortez Trend, Nevada.

Tim Henneberry, CEO of Golden Independence, commented: The OTCQB listing provides access to a broader base of investors in the U.S. and heightens our visibility in the capital markets thereby improving our share liquidity. Our efforts to improve the visibility of our Company is further advanced by the corporate video which provides both investors and potential investors with more perspective of the current level of activity, proximity to Nevada Gold Mines' operations, and overall context of the Company's objectives and near-term catalysts."

About Golden Independence Mining Corp.

Golden Independence Mining Corp. is an exploration company currently focused on exploring the advanced-stage Independence Gold Property located in the Battle Mountain-Cortez Trend, Nevada. The Independence Gold Property benefits from over US$25 million in past exploration, including over 200 holes drilled, and is located adjacent to Nevada Gold Mines' Phoenix-Fortitude mining operations in the Battle Mountain-Cortez trend of Nevada. Nevada Gold Mines is a joint venture owned 61.5% by Barrick Gold Corporation and 38.5% by Newmont Corporation.

Forward Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information (within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation) that involves various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward-looking information includes statements based on current expectations involving a number of risks and uncertainties and such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance of the Company, and include, without limitation, statements relating to plans and results of exploration and the magnitude and quality of the Independence Property, the Company's near term exploration plans and the preparation of an updated mineral resource statement for the Independence Property. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and the Company's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information in this news release, including without limitation, the following risks and uncertainties; (i) risks inherent in the mining industry; (ii) regulatory and environmental risks; (iii) results of exploration activities and development of mineral properties and the risk that such results cause the Company to elect to terminate the Option Agreement; (iv) risks relating to the estimation of mineral resources; (v) stock market volatility and capital market fluctuations; and (vi) general market and industry conditions. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. This forward-looking information is based on estimates and opinions of management on the date hereof and is expressly qualified by this notice. Risks and uncertainties about the Company's business are more fully discussed in the Company's disclosure materials filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada at www.sedar.com. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from such information unless required by applicable law.

