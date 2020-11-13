Decision at Extraordinary General Meeting of Klövern AB (publ)

At an extraordinary general meeting on 13 November 2020 the following decision was made.

Decision to approve the board of directors' resolution on the rights issue of Class A and Class B ordinary shares

The extraordinary general meeting approved the board of directors' resolution dated 6 October 2020 regarding the new issue of Class A and B ordinary shares with preferential rights for the holders of ordinary shares. The new issue will entail issue proceeds of approximately SEK 2 billion, before any costs relating to the new issue. The purpose is to use the issue proceeds to continue to implement the company's strategy by giving the company room for continued value creation through selective acquisitions to the Swedish or international property portfolio as well as project development of commercial and residential premises. In addition, the issue proceeds will give the company a stronger balance sheet, lower leverage and increased financial flexibility.



