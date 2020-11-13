Anzeige
Klövern AB
Decision at Extraordinary General Meeting of Klövern AB (publ)

At an extraordinary general meeting on 13 November 2020 the following decision was made.

Decision to approve the board of directors' resolution on the rights issue of Class A and Class B ordinary shares

The extraordinary general meeting approved the board of directors' resolution dated 6 October 2020 regarding the new issue of Class A and B ordinary shares with preferential rights for the holders of ordinary shares. The new issue will entail issue proceeds of approximately SEK 2 billion, before any costs relating to the new issue. The purpose is to use the issue proceeds to continue to implement the company's strategy by giving the company room for continued value creation through selective acquisitions to the Swedish or international property portfolio as well as project development of commercial and residential premises. In addition, the issue proceeds will give the company a stronger balance sheet, lower leverage and increased financial flexibility.

Klövern AB (publ)


For additional information, please contact:
Rutger Arnhult, CEO, +46 (0)70-458 24 70, rutger.arnhult@klovern.se
Lars Norrby, IR, +46 (0)76-777 38 00, lars.norrby@klovern.se

Klövern is a real estate company committed to working closely with customers to offer them attractive premises in growth regions. Klövern is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For further information, see www.klovern.se.

Klövern AB (publ), Bredgränd 4, 111 30 Stockholm. Phone: +46 (0)10-482 70 00. E-mail: info@klovern.se.

This is a translation of the original Swedish language press release. In the event of discrepancies, the original Swedish wording shall prevail.

Attachment

  • 201113 Decision at Extraordinary General Meeting of Klövern AB (publ).pdf (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4226b1a1-53c4-4654-85f3-4c4d46819dbd)

