Envela Corporation: Envela Subsidiary Named One of the Top 100 Places to Work in DFW

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2020 / Envela Corporation (NYSE American:ELA) ("Envela" or the "Company") announced today that it is excited about its subsidiary being named to Dallas Morning News' "Top 100 Places to Work 2020," an annual ranking of the best work environments in the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area.

After being acquired by Envela last year, Echo Environmental for the first time has been selected by the Dallas Morning News as one of the top 100 companies and organizations in Dallas Fort Worth to work in 2020. In its 12th year, the award celebrates businesses that are operating at the top of their game and making North Texas a better place to work. More than 3,100 companies were invited to participate in the competition, which entailed delivery of 95,857 surveys to corresponding employees. Rankings were determined from data gathered from 60,501 responses. The rankings, announced Thursday, reflect Echo Environmental's determination and dedication to maintain the highest employee satisfaction.

"We are extremely proud of the culture we have built at Echo Environmental over the past year after becoming part of Envela. We are excited to be recognized this year and this is only possible because of the collective commitment and contributions of our team. Employee engagement is a top priority: it starts with our hiring process and permeates everything we do thereafter. Even during these extraordinary times, maintaining an exciting and dynamic workplace atmosphere continues to be our highest priority," said Tommy McGuire, President of Echo Environmental. "Our goal is that as a company we feel a deep connection to what we do and love coming to work," added McGuire.

About Echo Environmental

Echo is an electronics de-manufacturer and refurbishment processor in the aftermarket supply chain. Echo provides electronics recycling and asset recovery solutions across a diverse range market segments, including OEMs, retailers, Fortune 500 companies, federal and state governments, and municipalities. Echo recycles equipment to its individual commodity components in accordance with ISO 9001:2008, ISO 14001:2004 and R2 practices. This protects our customers' interests while also protecting our environment.

Echo's end-of-life electronics processing keeps millions of pounds of e-waste from entering our nation's landfills each year. There are many important considerations in handling electronics-including confidential device data, environmental hazards, and logistics-each of which requires a well-planned strategy. Our comprehensive, tailored approach offers customers individualized, flexible solutions from transportation and product tracking to end-of-life recycling.

Simply put, Echo's skilled team offers an extensive array of electronics recycling and recovery services through custom-designed programs that are transparent and hassle-free.

About Envela

Envela and its subsidiaries engage in diverse business activities within the recommerce sector. These include recommercializing luxury hard assets, consumer electronics and IT equipment; and end-of-life recycling solutions. Envela assesses its inventory of recommerce purchases for their potential to be refurbished and resold as whole goods, or to be recycled for component parts or precious-metal value. Envela also offers comprehensive recycling solutions for a variety of other companies seeking responsibly to dispose of end-of-life products. Envela operates primarily via two recommerce business segments. Through DGSE, LLC the Company recommercializes luxury hard assets via Dallas Gold and Silver Exchange, Charleston Gold & Diamond Exchange, and Bullion Express brands (collectively, "DGSE"). Through ECHG, LLC, the Company operates Echo Environmental Holdings, ITAD USA Holdings, and Teladvance (collectively, "ECHG"), which recommercialize primarily consumer electronics and IT equipment, and provide end-of-life recycling services for various companies across many industries. Envela conducts its recommerce operations at retail and wholesale levels, through distributors, resellers, dedicated stores and online. The Company also owns and operates other businesses and brands engaged in a variety of activities, as identified herein. Envela is a Nevada corporation, headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Additional information about Envela is available at its investor-relations site, Envela.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements, including statements regarding potential property acquisitions, future growth, business strategies, and the future success of DGSE. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, market conditions and other risks detailed in the Company's periodic report filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. By making these forward-looking statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release except as required by law.

