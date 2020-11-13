Sanara MedTech Inc. Announces that it has Closed an Exclusive Affiliation with Precision Healing Inc.

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2020 / Sanara MedTech Inc. Based in Fort Worth, Texas, Sanara MedTech Inc. ("Sanara" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SMTI), a provider of wound and skincare products dedicated to improving patient outcomes, announced today that through its subsidiary United Wound and Skin Solutions, LLC ("UWSS"), it has closed an exclusive affiliation with Precision Healing, Inc. to commercialize its proprietary diagnostic systems to improve overall outcomes in the chronic wound care population.

We believe that the Precision Healing technology provides a critical piece to the Company's overall goal of healing patients utilizing the best technologies available, regardless of the care setting. The novel bedside diagnostic system will include advanced wound imaging and companion molecular assays to quantify key biological factors associated with wound outcomes and give an assessment of the existing state of wound healing. In combination with the Company's proprietary wound care and dermatology point of care EMR and telemedicine platform, we anticipate that this innovative bedside technology will allow specialists to objectively assess, and frequently analyze, the wound healing trajectory in order to guide the most cost-effective wound management options in the acute care, outpatient, post-acute and home care settings. This technology also supports the Company's comprehensive strategy to utilize data capture and best-in-class technologies to develop evidence-based treatment algorithms and make specialty wound care and dermatology an affordable and effective option for all patients.

The Company expects that this technology will be commercially available in 2021.

About Sanara MedTech Inc.

With a focus on improving patient outcomes through evidence-based healing solutions, Sanara MedTech Inc. markets and distributes wound and skincare products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and all post-acute care settings. We are constantly seeking long-term strategic partnerships with a focus on products that produce efficacious outcomes at a lower overall cost. Our products are primarily sold in the North American advanced wound care and surgical tissue repair markets. Sanara MedTech markets and distributes CellerateRX® Surgical Activated Collagen® to the surgical markets as well as the following products to the wound care market: BIAKOS Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, BIAKO¯S Antimicrobial Wound Gel, HYCOL Hydrolyzed Collagen, and PULSAR II Advanced Wound Irrigation (AWI). In addition, Sanara is actively seeking to expand within its six focus areas of wound and skincare for the acute, post-acute, and surgical markets. The focus areas are debridement, biofilm removal, hydrolyzed collagen, advanced biologics, negative pressure wound therapy adjunct products, and the oxygen delivery system segment of the healthcare industry. For more information, visit SanaraMedTech.com.

