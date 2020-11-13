The "Europe Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market 2020-2030 by Category, Product (API, FDF), Phase (Clinical, Commercial), Type (Sterile, Non-Sterile), Therapeutic Application, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market accounted for $24.4 billion in 2019 and will grow by 6.0% annually over 2020-2030 owing to the rising need for medicines amid the COVID-19 pandemic and increasing dependence on contract manufacturing organizations due to improved efficiency and productivity.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides a forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year.

The trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Category, Product, Phase, Type, Therapeutic Application, and Country.

The report also covers the current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in Europe pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players

Aenova Group

Baxter BioPharma Solutions

Boehringer Ingelheim

Catalent Inc.

Famar S.A.

Hospira, Inc.

Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd.

Lonza Group

Patheon Inc.

Pfizer CentreSource

Recipharm AB

Vetter Pharma International GmbH

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy

2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3 Segmentation of Europe Market by Category

3.1 Market Overview by Category

3.2 Pharmaceutical Industry

3.3 Biopharmaceutical Industry

4 Segmentation of Europe Market by Product

4.1 Market Overview by Product

4.2 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API)

4.2.1 Branded API Manufacturing

4.2.2 Generic API Manufacturing

4.3 Finished Dosage Formulations (FDF)

4.3.1 Solid Dosage

4.3.2 Oral Liquids

4.3.3 Parenteral/Injectables

4.3.4 Other FDFs

4.4 Secondary Packaging

5 Segmentation of Europe Market by Phase

5.1 Market Overview by Phase

5.2 Clinical Manufacturing

5.3 Commercial Manufacturing

6 Segmentation of Europe Market by Type

6.1 Market Overview by Type

6.2 Sterile Products

6.3 Non-Sterile Products

7 Segmentation of Europe Market by Therapeutic Application

7.1 Market Overview by Therapeutic Application

7.2 Infectious Diseases

7.3 Oncology

7.4 Metabolic Disorders

7.5 Cardiovascular Disorders

7.6 Central Nervous System

7.7 Pulmonary Disorders

7.8 Gastrointestinal Disorders

7.9 Other Therapeutic Applications

8 European Market 2019-2030 by Country

8.1 Overview of European Market

8.2 Germany

8.3 UK

8.4 France

8.5 Spain

8.6 Italy

8.7 Russia

8.8 Rest of European Market

9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview of Key Vendors

9.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

9.3 Company Profiles

10 Investing in Europe Market: Risk Assessment and Management

10.1 Risk Evaluation of Europe Market

10.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uimat7

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201113005455/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900