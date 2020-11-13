NOTICE, 13 NOVEMBER 2020 SHARES COMPONENTA OYJ: RIGHT TO SHARE ISSUE The share of Componenta Oyj is traded without right to share issue as of 16 November 2020. Trading code: CTH1V ISIN code: FI0009010110 Orderbook id: 24247 Ratio: 1:1 (One subscription right given for each share, one subscription right entitles to subscribe for one share) Subscription price: EUR 0,04 / share Subscription period: 20 November 2020 - 4 December 2020 First day of trading without right to share issue: 16 November 2020 Record date: 17 November 2020 The orderbook CTH1V (id 24247) will be flushed on 13 November 2020 after market close. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260