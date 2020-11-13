AmeraMex International, Inc.: AmeraMex International Reports Revenue of $5.9 Million for the Third Quarter - a 78 Percent Increase When Compared to 2019

Shareholder Conference Call, Friday, November 13 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific

CHICO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2020 / AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCQB:AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies, infrastructure construction, and forestry conservation, reported financial results for its third quarter and nine-month period ended September 30, 2020.

AmeraMex CEO Lee Hamre commented, "After two unprecedented quarters, thanks to the COVID-19 virus, sales for the third quarter saved the nine-month period. While we are all disappointed with the top and bottom line for the nine-month period, which is well below our internal projections, the sales team is aggressively working a full pipeline of potential orders to finish the year."

Statement of Operations for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2020

The company reported revenue of approximately $5.9 million, a 78 percent increase when compared to revenue of approximately $3.3 million for the third quarter of 2019.

Gross profit for the quarter was $.809 million, or a gross profit margin of 14 percent, compared to gross profit of $1.2 million, or a gross profit margin of 37 percent, for the third quarter of 2019. The decrease in gross profit for the quarter was due in part to the increase in cost of goods sold and product mix.

The Company reported income from operations of $.448 million for the quarter compared to income from operations of $.806 million for the comparable 2019 quarter. Net income for the quarter was $.059 million compared to net income of $.514 million for the comparable 2019 quarter.

Statement of Operations for the Nine-Month Period Ended September 30, 2019

Revenue for the nine-month period was approximately $9.1 million compared to revenue of $11.2 million for the 2019 nine-month period. The first two quarters of revenue for 2020 were negatively affected due to COVID-19 virus restrictions by the State of California.

Gross profit for the nine-month period was $1.7 million compared to $2.5 million for the 2019 nine-month period. Gross profit margins were reduced significantly due to product mix and cost of goods sold.

The Company reported income from operations of $.197 million for the period a decrease when compared to $1.4 million for the 2019 period. Net loss for the nine-month period was approximately $(.508) million, compared to net income of approximately $.255 million for the 2019 period.

Balance Sheet for the Nine-Month Period Ended September 30, 2019

Assets have increased $2.9 million for the year which included a $2.9 million increase in net inventory and a $658,507 increase in Accounts Receivable. Total liabilities for the period have increased $3.3 million, which includes a $5.2 million line of credit.

Conference Call

The shareholder conference call, chaired by AmeraMex CEO Lee Hamre, is scheduled for Friday, November 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific. The conference call dial-in number for both U.S. and international callers is 1.201.689.8560. An audio replay of the call will be available from November 13, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time until November 27, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. The replay is accessible by dialing 1.412.317.6671 and entering pin number 13712844. An audio version of the conference call will also be available on the Company's website, www.ammx.net.

Financial Tables Follow

AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC.

BALANCE SHEETS - UNAUDITED

SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 DECEMBER 31, 2019 ASSETS Current Assets Cash $ 506,581 $ 114,504 Accounts Receivable, Net 1,248,217 589,710 Inventory, Net 7,692,216 4,832,283 Other Current Assets 228,531 206,945 Total Current Assets 9,675,545 5,743,442 Property and Equipment, Net 1,103,852 1,179,794 Rental Equipment, Net 3,087,230 4,036,612 Other Assets 412,930 489,562 Total Other Assets 4,604,012 5,705,968 TOTAL ASSETS $ 14,279,557 $ 11,449,410 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts Payable $ 1,822,679 $ 531,806 Legal Settlement 398,700 - Accrued Expenses 328,786 79,787 Joint Venture Liability 442,000 459,500 Line of Credit 324,511 408,033 Notes Payable, Current Portion 1,059,971 386,528 Convertible Note 129,217 - Total Current Liabilities 4,505,864 1,865,654 Long-Term Liabilities Deferred Tax Liability 42,112 226,339 Notes Payable - Related Party 252,573 334,794 Notes Payable, Net of Current Portion 2,593,518 559,235 Line of Credit 5,220,399 6,313,628 Total Long-Term Liabilities 8,108,602 7,433,996 TOTAL LIABILITIES $ 12,614,466 $ 9,299,650 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 12) Stockholders' Equity Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding - - Common Stock, $0.001 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 753,415,879 shares issued and outstanding 755,416 753,416 Additional Paid-In Capital 20,802,887 20,781,087 Accumulated Deficit (19,893,212 ) (19,384,743 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 1,665,091 2,149,760 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 14,279,557 $ 11,449,410

AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC.

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS - UNAUDITED

THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 REVENUES Sales of Equipment and Other Revenues $ 5,168,949 $ 2,724,589 $ 7,106,628 $ 9,395,942 Rentals and Leases 711,463 577,639 1,994,938 1,823,219 Total Revenues 5,880,412 3,302,228 9,101,566 11,219,161 COST OF REVENUES Sales of Equipment and Other Revenues 4,824,488 1,842,974 6,673,745 8,040,510 Rentals and Leases 247,398 241,975 744,796 713,698 Total Cost of Revenues 5,071,886 2,084,949 7,418,541 8,754,208 GROSS PROFIT 808,526 1,217,279 1,683,025 2,464,953 OPERATING EXPENSES Selling Expense 136,591 127,488 284,591 315,447 General and Administrative 223,980 283,513 1,201,065 780,881 Total Operating Expenses 360,571 411,001 1,485,656 1,096,328 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 447,955 806,278 197,369 1,368,625 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Interest Expense (366,725 ) (135,541 ) (887,522 ) (571,275 ) Loss from Early Extinguishment of Debt - - - (482,908 ) Other Income (Expense) (346 ) 52,680 (1,648 ) 53,913 Total Other Expense (367,071 ) (82,861 ) (889,170 ) (1,000,270 ) INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE PROVISION (BENEFIT) FOR INCOME TAXES 80,884 723,417 (691,801 ) 368,355 PROVISION (BENEFIT) FOR INCOME TAXES 21,434 209,791 (183,332 ) 113,315 NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 59,450 $ 513,626 $ (508,469 ) $ 255,040 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding: Basic 753,240,879 753,415,879 753,240,879 753,415,879 Diluted 753,240,879 753,415,879 753,240,879 753,415,879 Earnings (loss) per Share Basic $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ (0.00 ) $ 0.00 Diluted $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ (0.00 ) $ 0.00

AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC.

STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS - UNAUDITED

NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net Income (Loss) $ (508,469 ) $ 255,040 Adjustments to reconcile Net Loss to Net Cash Used in Operations Activities: Depreciation and Amortization 1,016,925 893,508 Deferred Income Taxes (184,227 ) 134,673 Common Stock Issued for Services 23,800 - Loss on Early Extinguishment of Debt - 482,908 Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities: Accounts Receivable (658,507 ) 17,033 Inventory (2,716,043 ) (2,342,419 ) Other Current Assets (21,586 ) (182,542 ) Accounts Payable 1,290,873 (189,278 ) Legal Settlement 398,700 - Accrued Expenses 248,999 (31,569 ) NET CASH USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES (1,109,535 ) (962,646 ) INVESTING ACTIVITIES Payments for Property and Equipment (135,491 ) (160,390 ) Payments for Rental Equipment - (135,699 ) NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (135,491 ) (296,089 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from Notes Payable 4,154,871 495,924 Payments on Notes Payable (1,432,142 ) (5,618,427 ) Payments on Note Payable - Related Party (82,221 ) (33,438 ) Payments on Joint Venture Liability (17,500 ) - Net Borrowings Under Lines of Credit (985,905 ) 6,348,546 NET CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES 1,637,103 1,192,605 NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS $ 392,077 $ (66,130 ) Cash and Cash Equivalents, beginning of period $ 114,504 $ 197,752 Cash and Cash Equivalents, end of period $ 506,581 $ 131,622 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Cash Paid for Interest $ 878,305 $ 487,345 Cash Paid for Income Taxes $ 800 $ 800 NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Equipment Financed under Capital Leases $ 298,035 $ - Transfer of Rental Equipment to Inventory $ 296,279 $ -

AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International sells, leases and rents heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries including construction, logistics, mining, and lumber. The company has over 30 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service. Follow AmeraMex on Twitter @ammx_intl and visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net or www.hamreequipment.com for additional information and equipment videos.

Forward-Looking Statement

Statements made in this news release that are not historical or current facts are "forward-looking statements" made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 (the "Act") and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements often can be identified by the use of terms such as "may," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "approximate" or "continue," or the negative thereof. We intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbors for such statements. We wish to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Any forward-looking statements represent management's best judgment as to what may occur in the future. However, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and important factors beyond our control that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from historical results of operations and events and those presently anticipated or projected. We disclaim any obligation subsequently to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statement or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

Investor and Media Relations

McCloud Communications, LLC

Marty Tullio, Managing Member

Office: 949.632.1900 or Marty@McCloudCommunications.com

SOURCE: AmeraMex International Inc

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/616542/AmeraMex-International-Reports-Revenue-of-59-Million-for-the-Third-Quarter--a-78-Percent-Increase-When-Compared-to-2019