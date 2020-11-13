Camposol Holding Limited: CSOL Holding Ltd.'s Invitation to the Presentation of Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

CSOL Holding Ltd. will announce the results for the third quarter 2020 on Friday, Nov 20, 2020. In connection with the release, a telephone conference will be held at 9:00 a.m. (Lima) as described below.

The presentation will be published at 8:00 a.m. (Lima) and will be available on the Company's website.

In connection with the earnings release Jorge Ramirez Rubio, CEO, and Andrés Colichón Sas, CFO, will host a conference call presentation and a Q&A session at 9:00 a.m. (Lima).

To participate in the conference call, please use the following numbers:

London, UK Local +0800 028 8438

US/Canada International +1 409 981 0728

Zurich, Switzerland, Local +044 580 1733

Oslo, Norway, Local +47 2396 4173

Colombia, National Free Phone +01 800 518 5094

Chile, National Free Phone +56 800 914 686

Peru, National Free Phone +51 0800 71470

Participants will be asked for their name and conference ID.

The Camposol conference ID is: 5585231

Audio access for the meeting is available by dialing the above-mentioned numbers.

To access the presentation webcast in connection with the conference call, please use:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bvrphfz2

Participants are advised to log on to the service and check their configuration well ahead of the telephone conference commencement.

For further information, please contact:

Andrés Colichón Sas, CFO

acolichon@camposol.com.pe

Milagritos Olivero, Controller

molivero@camposol.com.pe

Phone: +511 621 0800 Ext.: 7171



About CAMPOSOL

CAMPOSOL is a vertically integrated producer of branded fresh and healthy food that offers high quality, healthy and fresh food to consumers around the world, based on a sustainable management model. CAMPOSOL's portfolio includes superfoods like blueberries, avocados, mandarins, among others. Additionally, our international commercial platform is responsible for the commercialization of the products of these two units, with offices in the US, The Netherlands, and China.

CAMPOSOL guarantees the full traceability of its products and is committed to supporting sustainable development through social and environmental responsibility policies and projects intended to increase the shared-value for all its stakeholders. On the strength of this value proposition, CAMPOSOL's commercial offices have established long-term relationships with the top worldwide supermarket chains and service them directly.

CAMPOSOL is also an active member of the Global Compact since 2008. It presents annual Sustainability Reports aligned to the GRI Methodology and has achieved the following international certifications: BSCI, Global Gap, IFS, HACCP, and BRC among others.