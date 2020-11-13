Anzeige
PR Newswire
13.11.2020 | 17:28
Evrima Plc - Warrant Re-strike and Extension

PR Newswire

London, November 13

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY EVRIMA PLC TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014, AS AMENDED ("MAR"). ON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE, THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

EVRIMA PLC

("Evrima" or the "Company")

EXTENSION OF WARRANT LIFE

Evrima Plc (AQSE: EVA) announces that the 3,610,000 warrants (the 36,100,000 warrants that became subject to the share consolidation which came into effect on 25thAugust 2020), that were issued on 31stDecember 2017 and that were due to expire on 23rdNovember 2020, have had their expiry date extended to 23rdMay 2022 ("Extended Warrants"). The Extended Warrants were originally granted with an exercise price, adjusted for the share consolidation above-mentioned, of 5 pence per share. The Extended Warrants will now have an exercise price from 23rdNovember 2020 of 6 pence each, to reflect the warrant grant exercise price pursuant to the share placing announced by the Company in July 2020.

The Extended Warrants that total 3,610,000 are as follows:

WarrantholderNo. of Warrants Held
Geoffrey Sambrook200,000
Alpha Corporate Services (Bermuda) Ltd.*2,700,000
Mark Jackson600,000
Graham Jones80,000
Alistair Ballantyne10,000
Peter Short20,000

*Alpha Corporate Services (Bermuda) Ltd. is a trust to which Simon Grant-Rennick, a Director, is an adviser.

The Directors of the Company, who have issued this RIS announcement after due and careful enquiry, accept responsibility for its content.

REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT ENDS

Evrima plc:
Simon Grant-Rennick
E-mail: simon@evrimaplc.com

Keith, Bayley, Rogers & Co. Limited (Aquis Exchange Corporate Adviser):
Graham Atthill-Beck
E-mail: Graham.Atthill-Beck@kbrl.co.uk

Brinsley Holman
Brinsley.Holman@kbrl.co.uk
Mob: +44 7776 30 22 28

Peterhouse Capital Limited (Corporate Stockbroker):
Lucy Williams: +44 (0) 20 7469 0930
Duncan Vasey: +44 (0) 20 7220 9797 (Direct)

© 2020 PR Newswire
