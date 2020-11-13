Spanish developer Fotowatio Renewable Ventures (FRV) has reaffirmed its presence in the Australian renewable energy marketplace by adding the 115 MW Metz Solar Farm to its solar portfolio.From pv magazine Australia FRV announced on Friday it had purchased the Metz Solar Farm from Chinese-Australian BoS provider and project developer Clenergy. The move boosts FRV's Australian operating and in-construction solar projects to eight, including four in New South Wales. Carlo Frigerio, managing director of FRV in Australia, said the acquisition was "another high-quality project" which adds to the company's ...

