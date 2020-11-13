Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe (KBRA) assigns long-term issuer ratings of AAA to the Federal Republic of Germany. KBRA also assigns short-term ratings of K1+ to the sovereign. The Outlook on the long-term ratings is Stable.

This credit rating is an unsolicited credit rating. With Rated Entity of Related Third-Party Participation No With Access to Internal Documents No With Access to Management Yes

Click here to view the report. To access ratings and relevant documents, click here

KBRA assigns a Stable Outlook to Germany's long-term ratings. The Stable Outlook reflects Germany's large, diversified, and globally important economy, its high degree of economic resiliency and strong governance and institutional framework, as well as prudent policy environment and healthy public finance position. Germany's large fiscal buffers and high degree of financial flexibility allowed the government to enact a substantial policy response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

