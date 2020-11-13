DJ Travis Perkins: Publication of Prospectus

Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: Publication of Prospectus 13-Nov-2020 / 17:27 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 13 November 2020 Publication of Prospectus The following prospectus (the "Prospectus") has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority and is available for viewing. Prospectus dated 13 November 2020 relating to the Travis Perkins plc GBP250,000,000 3.750 per cent. Guaranteed Notes due 2026 (the "Notes") Please read the disclaimer below "Disclaimer - Intended Addressees" before attempting to access this service, as your right to do so is conditional upon complying with the requirements set out below. To view the Prospectus, and each document incorporated by reference, please paste the following URLs into the address bar of your browser. Prospectus dated 13 November 2020: _Document attached to this annoucement , and also available at:_ _https://www.travisperkinsplc.co.uk/sites/travis-perkins/files/pdf/travis-perk ins-bond-prospectus.pdf_ Audited consolidated annual financial statements of the Group for the financial year ended 31 December 2018: https://www.travisperkinsplc.co.uk/sites/travis-perkins/files/2019-pdfs/ar-201 8.pdf Audited consolidated annual financial statements of the Group for the financial year ended 31 December 2019: https://www.travisperkinsplc.co.uk/sites/travis-perkins/files/investors/travis perkins-annual-report-19.pdf Unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2020: https://www.travisperkinsplc.co.uk/sites/travis-perkins/files/investors/h1-202 0-trading-update.pdf The Prospectus will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. DISCLAIMER - INTENDED ADDRESSEES This announcement is not for release, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States. Please note that the information contained in the Prospectus may be addressed to and/or targeted at persons who are residents of particular countries (specified in the Prospectus) only and is not intended for use and should not be relied upon by any person outside these countries and/or to whom the offer contained in the Prospectus is not addressed. Prior to relying on the information contained in the Prospectus you must ascertain from the Prospectus whether or not you are part of the intended addressees of, and eligible to view, the information contained therein. In particular, neither this announcement nor the Prospectus shall constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities law of any such jurisdiction. The Notes described in the Prospectus have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or under any relevant securities laws of any state of the United States of America and are subject to U.S. tax law requirements. Subject to certain exceptions, the Notes may not be offered or sold directly or indirectly within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons or to persons within the United States of America, as such terms are defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act. Any forwarding, distribution or reproduction of the Prospectus in whole or in part is prohibited. Failure to comply with this notice may result in a violation of the Securities Act or the applicable laws of other jurisdictions. There will be no public offering of the Securities in the United States. For further information, please contact: Travis Perkins plc Lodge Way House Lodge Way Harlestone Road Northampton NN5 7UG England Graeme Barnes Director of Capital Markets graeme.barnes@travisperkins.co.uk +44 (0) 7469 401 819 Attachment File: TPK Prospectus Nov 2020 [1] ISIN: GB0007739609 Category Code: PDI TIDM: TPK LEI Code: 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 Sequence No.: 87896 EQS News ID: 1148202 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f157f8ca9f6ecee9b39ebcd847ef4eb3&application_id=1148202&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 13, 2020 12:27 ET (17:27 GMT)