The Opportunity Zone Development Fund LLC Contributes to Camp Verde Arena Association

CAMP VERDE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2020 / SmartRVService.com's Gabe Meyers, Robert Witt and Mardquez Mestas presented a $10,000 check to Mary Phelps, the president of the Camp Verde Arena Association, in front of the small arena being named SmartRVService.com Arena on Monday night. The $10,000 will be used to help fund the development of the Arena.

SmartRVService.com is a DBA for The Opportunity Zone Development Company LLC. Robert Witt, the company's managing partner, believes that the Camp Verde Arena Association is a great investment in the future of the community and hopes to see a lot of additional sponsors surface. The association has a vision for an amazing event center to host quality rodeo events for years to come. It will cater to all ages.

When asked why sponsor a rodeo arena Witt responded, "It is probably the best investment possible in the Verde Valley. The arena is a collaboration that includes the town, local businesses and many individuals. The town put up land and capital, the community added capital and quite a lot of labor and it's all coming together wonderfully. The first event was held on the 2nd weekend of October. All of the donated time and effort that is coming from the community is significant. It makes me proud of the community and is a huge incentive to be involved."

SmartRVService.com specializes in providing services to RVs at the Verde Ranch RV Resort in Camp Verde and a lot of those in the rodeo industry travel in RVs. These are all potential guests of the Verde Ranch RV Resort. The association anticipates guests and participants from all over the county to enjoy events at the facility.

There are three events coming up in November. The Queen Creek Junior Rodeo will be held November 13-15, the Arizona High School and Junior High Rodeo Association on November 20-22 and November 27-29, there will be a 3-day Rodeo (Rowels & Rhinestones and Stoodis Roundup Rodeo). The children competing range from 4-18 years old. "They can do breakaway roping, they barrel race, do the goat tie, you name it. These events are great opportunities for kids to be together while following their dreams," said Witt.

For more information about the Queen Creek and the Arizona High School Rodeos, please call Daria Weir at 928-821-0476. For more information on Rowels & Rhinestones and Stoodis Roundup Rodeo, call 505-728-3654.

About Camp Verde Arena Association

CVAA is currently working hard on building a successful outdoor multi-use equestrian center, called the Camp Verde Equestrian Center. We are a 501c3 non-profit organization, made up of 8 respectable, godly, giving volunteers with a wide array of active and past members in different associations such as the Grand Canyon Professional Rodeo Association, Women's Professional Rodeo Association, Verde Valley Fair Association, Prescott Frontier Days, Verde Valley Ranger Sheriff's Posse, and more. We aren't just volunteers, we are teachers, guidance counselors, leaders, directors, superintendents, and parents.

Our goals for the facility include:

Create an economically viable facility that utilizes the natural beauty of the setting and contributes to the social well-being of the community.

Create a family-oriented facility with access to a range of recreational opportunities that foster multi-generative events and community pride and participation.

Promote equine and livestock education and science.

Promote High School, Youth and Junior rodeo and horsemanship activities

Advertise and promote Camp Verde, Arizona and the Verde Valley through production of such events such as horsemanship, livestock, rodeos, parades, special events and similar activities with attendance by the general public would be in keeping with a purpose for which the corporation is formed.

To find out more about CVAA or when their next events are or if you would like to inquire about renting the facility for your next event please visit www.campverdearena.com

About SmartRVService.com

SmartRVService.com is an opportunity zone business fully funded by The Opportunity Zone Development Fund 1 LLC. The Fund exists so partners can develop outstanding businesses that provide extraordinary service while protecting and building partners net worth through Opportunity Zone Investments. The partners' initial investment in the company is netted against their capital gains and provides a first-year cash savings in federal income tax that amounts to over 20% in savings. The Partnerships cash flows are partially sheltered by the depreciation on the equipment used in company operations. The company's investment provides jobs and services in the opportunity zone that might not otherwise be possible. The Opportunity Zone Development Fund minimizes risk and maximizes tax benefits with minimal debt during development. As projects mature and sheltered cash flow is produced it is seeking additional development projects using debt secured by cash flows from the maturing projects.

About Robert Witt, The Opportunity Zone Development Fund 1 LLC

Robert Witt is the Manager of The Opportunity Zone Development Fund 1 and The Opportunity Zone Development Company LLC. Witt is also president of the Beaver Creek Villas Condominium Association and managing partner for Simonton Ranch Land Holding LLC. He is a former Chairman of the Camp Verde Planning and Zoning Commission, and a Former Chairman of the Camp Verde Sanitary District. He has managed 5 distinct real estate opportunity funds during his career and likes opportunity zone tax benefits more than any other incentive he has seen during his career. For more information, please call (928) 202-1000. The Opportunity Zone Development Fund LLC has investments in The Verde Ranch Car and RV Wash, Smart RV Service, and the company is developing a 25-acre parcel north of interstate 17 with SR 260 frontage. To read more about Opportunity Zone Development Fund and Simonton Ranch Land Holding in the news, please visit https://thenala.com/media-room/media-room-detail/robert-witt-simonton-ranch-land-holding-llc.

