The laundry care market is poised to grow by 30.86 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Download Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Recovery Analysis
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201113005053/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Laundry Care Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The report on the laundry care market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by product innovation and portfolio extension.
The laundry care market analysis includes product segment, distribution channel segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the shift from traditional laundry care products as one of the prime reasons driving the laundry care market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The laundry care market covers the following areas:
Laundry Care Market Sizing
Laundry Care Market Forecast
Laundry Care Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Church Dwight Co. Inc.
- Colgate-Palmolive Co.
- Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.
- Henkel AG Co. KGaA
- Kao Corp.
- Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc
- S. C. Johnson Son Inc.
- The Clorox Co.
- The Procter Gamble Co.
- Unilever Group
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Laundry detergent Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Fabric softener Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Online Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Church Dwight Co. Inc.
- Colgate-Palmolive Co.
- Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.
- Henkel AG Co. KGaA
- Kao Corp.
- Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc
- S. C. Johnson Son Inc.
- The Clorox Co.
- The Procter Gamble Co.
- Unilever Group
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201113005053/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/