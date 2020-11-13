Adastra Labs Holdings Ltd.: Adastra Commences Full-Scale Cryo-Ethanol Extraction Operations

LANGLEY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2020 / Adastra Labs Holdings Ltd. (CSE:XTRX)(FRANKFURT:D2EP) ("Adastra") a Health Canada Licensed cannabis processing and analytical testing services Company, is pleased to announce the full-scale operation of its cryo-ethanol extraction system from Evolved Extraction Solutions ("Evolved").

"We are pleased to announce the successful commissioning of our industrial-scale cryo-ethanol system from Evolved Extraction Solutions. The EV-MASS cryo-ethanol extraction system has performed flawlessly as we put it through the paces at our facility in Langley, BC. With excellent cannabinoid recovery, the EV-MASS has tripled our capacity for production of cannabis oil." - Andy Hale, CEO Adastra.

Figure 1 - Commissioned Cryo-Ethanol Extraction System in Adastra

The Evolved team integrated with the Adastra production workforce to commission the EV-MASS system while leveraging remote support from the Yellowstone Falling Film Evaporator operations team. Both the EV-MASS cryo-ethanol system and the Yellowstone high-volume ethanol recovery system met all operational targets for the commissioning. The high quality cannabis oil has produced superior high potency cannabis THC distillate after follow-on processing with Adastra's molecular wiped-film distillation systems.

The EV-MASS cryo-ethanol system has commenced full operational capability after processing several hundred kilograms of cannabis biomass in a fraction of the time required by other extraction systems. The commissioning validated the ability of the system to process 650 KG of cannabis or hemp biomass per day, has made Adastra's CO2 extraction line available for other concentrate products and reduced substantially the time required to produce cannabis oils and THC distillate. The industrial-scale EV-MASS system has become fully operation just in time to exploit the large processing demand the first outdoor Canadian cannabis harvest brings.

"We are very pleased the EV-MASS performed as well as it did. We are excited to continue operational performance testing with Adastra as they ramp up their production. This will provide valuable data to both Adastra and Evolved on optimal performance parameters to maximize efficiency and throughput." Adam Temple, CEO, Evolved Extraction Solutions.

About Adastra Labs Holdings Ltd.

Adastra Labs Holdings Ltd. is a Langley, BC-based cannabis company with a co-located Health Canada Licensed Standard Processing Facility and Analytical Testing Laboratory. Adastra can produce cannabis extract through supercritical CO2 extraction, cryo-ethanol extraction and secondary distillation as well as conduct in-process quality testing. Such extracts can easily be incorporated into edibles, beverages, topicals, tinctures, vape cartridges and other products that will serve the Canadian medical and adult-use cannabis markets.

www.adastralabs.ca

About Evolved Extraction Solutions

Evolved Extraction Solutions manufactures and distributes industry leading modular cannabis processing equipment. We integrate the EV-MASS ethanol extraction modules into a single, customized end-to-end processing system designed to fit with our client's specific objectives and facility layout. Our flagship EV-MASS solution design allows for versatile configuration and simplifies the installation at our client's facilities. By being the single touchpoint for our clients, we obtain a wholistic view on the client's entire process and business objectives. This heightens our ability to support them throughout their unique journey in founding, operating and scaling their business. We stock hundreds of products needed to operate a commercial cannabis processing facility, streamlining the procurement all of the supplies with one trusted source. This high touch model helps us understand our client's needs so we can optimize their operations and scale up their throughput quickly when they need more capacity. This is all backed by our industry leading "Evolved Performance Promise" meaning our job is not complete until our client has met their objectives. Evolved now serves small, medium and enterprise clients across Canada and the United States.

For more information about Evolved Extraction Solutions, please visit our website,

www.evolvedextraction.com

Andrew Hale

Chief Executive Officer

Adastra Labs Holdings Ltd.

Phone: (778) 715-5011

Email: andy@adastralabs.ca

Stephen Brohman

Chief Financial Officer

Adastra Labs Holdings Ltd.

Phone: (778) 715-5011

Email: steve@adastralabs.ca

Address: 5451 275th Street, Langley, BC V4W 3X8

Telephone: 778-715-5011

Fax: 844-874-9893

