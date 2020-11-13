Oasis Systems LLC: Oasis Systems Awarded $270 Million Contract for the USAF F-15 Modernization Program

BURLINGTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2020 / On November 5, 2020 the US Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC), headquartered at Wright Patterson Air Force Base (WPAFB) Ohio, awarded Oasis Systems, LLC a 5-year Engineering, Professional, and Administrative Support Services (EPASS) task order contract supporting the F-15 EAGLE Division of the Fighters & Advanced Aircraft Directorate.

Under the contract, valued at $270M, Oasis will provide expertise in support of F-15 Division requirements for management and professional services, engineering and technical services, and studies, analyses and evaluations to accomplish the unit's mission to design, develop, integrate, test, produce, deploy, modernize, sustain and support US and FMS F-15 fighter aircraft weapon systems and subsystems.

The F-15 Division is headquartered at WPAFB Ohio and has other units located at Robins AFB Georgia, Eglin AFB Florida, and overseas locations at Doha, Qatar; and Riyadh, Eskan Village, Tabuk, Khamis, and Dhahran in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The F-15 contract will be led by Scott Fike, VP DoD Programs Dayton, who reports to Greg Esses, President of Oasis' DoD Division. Mr. Esses commented that, "Oasis is honored by the confidence the Air Force has demonstrated in selecting Oasis by making this award, and we are well-equipped to provide exceptional support to the F-15 Division along with our subcontractor partners, PE Systems, DCS Corporation and Applied Research Solutions."

This significant award for Oasis was made possible with the commitment and expertise of the Business Development Team under the leadership of SVP Mike McElwain; the Contracts and Compliance Team under the leadership of SVP Maggie Wetzell; and the dedicated and professional support of the Finance and Human Resources Teams under the leadership of SVP David Markuson and SVP Laura Evans, respectively.

Oasis CEO, Tom Colatosti, said, "This is a wonderful and important award for the entire Oasis team, giving us the opportunity to serve our customer in support of a major aircraft platform and enabling Oasis to continue to successfully grow."

About Oasis Systems

Oasis Systems is a premier provider of customer-driven, cost-effective and quality Engineering Services; Enterprise Systems and Applications; Human Factors Engineering; Information Technology and Cyber Security; Professional Services; and Specialized Engineering Solutions to the Department of Defense, Federal Aviation Administration, Nuclear Regulatory Commission, and other federal agencies.

