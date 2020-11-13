Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 13.11.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 648 internationalen Medien
Unfassbare News! Löst die Taat-Kauflawine eine Taat-Kaufwelle aus?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M4XM ISIN: CNE1000002P4 Ticker-Symbol: CO9 
Frankfurt
13.11.20
15:31 Uhr
0,565 Euro
-0,020
-3,42 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5850,60522:31
0,5600,62522:02
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ARCHER
ARCHER LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ARCHER LIMITED0,174-1,36 %
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LTD0,565-3,42 %
HELMERICH & PAYNE INC14,200+0,71 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.