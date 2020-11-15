Our ATX jumped in the week before Lockdown 2 nearly 12 per cent up Do&Co, OMV and Erste Group gained more the 20 per cent. News came from VIG, Strabag, voestalpine, Andritz (3), Valneva, RBI, Mayr-Melnhof, Austrian Post, FACC and Uniqa. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX up 11,94% to 2.410,27 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX is now at -24,37%. Up to now there were 102 days with a positive and 120 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 25,36% away, from the low 47,79%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2020 is Tuesday with 0,42%, the weakest is Thursday with -0,54%. These are the best-performers this week: DO&CO 28,03% in front of OMV 25,4% and Erste Group 23,95%. And the following stocks performed worst: Semperit -10,55% in front of Rosenbauer -2,57% and ...

