Valneva: The Austrian/French vaccine company Valneva announced that it will convene an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) to be held on December 22, 2020. Valneva is calling the EGM in order to obtain the necessary authorizations to allow the Company to prepare for a potential listing and public offering of American Depositary Shares (each representing a number of the Company's ordinary shares) on Nasdaq in 2021 (the "Offering"), subject to market and other conditions, consistent with the Company's previously communicated strategic plans. The timing, number of securities to be offered and their price have not yet been determined. The Company plans to submit a confidential draft registration statement to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...