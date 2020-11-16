The global cognition supplements market is poised to grow by USD 4.09 billion, and register a CAGR of almost 14% during 2020-2024. The outbreak of COVID-19 has caused supply disruptions for a short time. However, the market is witnessing an increase in online sales of cognition supplements. In addition, factors such as the rising penetration of the internet and smartphones and the expanding global geriatric population will present several opportunities for vendors during the forecast period.

The report on the cognition supplements market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by the increasing proportion of the geriatric population. Older people are more prone to age-related diseases and dementia. Cognition supplements are rich in micronutrients such as selenium and omega-3 oils. This helps in maintaining healthy blood sugar levels and reducing the risk of loss of brain functions. In addition, the study identifies the increasing preference for a healthy lifestyle as one of the prime reasons driving the cognition supplements market growth during the next few years.

The cognition supplements market analysis includes application and geography landscape.

Based on the application, the market saw an increased demand for memory enhancement supplements in 2019. This is due to the growing need for supplements to mitigate conditions such as memory loss.

North America led the global cognition supplements market with a 34% share in 2019. The region will provide significant growth opportunities for vendors during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing health consciousness, rising disposable incomes, and increasing propensity of individuals toward staying fit and competitive are driving the market growth in North America.

