Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) ("Hoffmann Green" or the "Company"), a pioneer in clinker-free low-carbon cement, announces that is has obtained Fiches de Déclaration Environnementale et Sanitaire (FDES) environmental and health declaration forms for concrete floors and shells manufactured using its H-UKR cement.

These two FDES are part of a continuous proactive approach to certify innovative new Hoffmann Green cements. These standardized documents present the results of the Life Cycle Analysis of concrete manufactured from Hoffmann Green H-UKR cement for floor and shell elements as well as health information enabling the environmental and health performance to be calculated for a building's eco-design. The FDES will be published in the INIES database, national reference database on environmental and health characteristics for the construction sector.

The FDES provides those who use concrete manufactured from Hoffmann Green cement with a summary of multicriteria, objective quantitative and qualitative information for every phase of a product's life cycle (production, transport, implementation, use and end of life). It represents an irreplaceable tool for evaluating the environmental performance of buildings constructed using Hoffmann Green concrete, particularly within the framework of the new RE2020 environmental regulation whose implementation has, for now, been postponed until next summer.

Julien Blanchard and David Hoffmann, co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, say: "We are delighted to announce that we have received the first two French FDES for this type of product in anticipation of the new environmental legislation that will soon be applicable. This information is paramount for our clients, as it assesses the reduction in CO2 from using our clinker-free cement with a view to calculating the total carbon data for a building's construction. This key milestone again demonstrates Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies' dynamic approach and commitment to immediately and substantially reducing the construction sector's carbon level given the climate change challenges the world is facing

As a reminder, H-UKR is a cement based on alkali-activated blast furnace slag to address the precast concrete, ready-mix concrete and cement bag markets.

About Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies

Founded in 2014, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative clinker-free low-carbon cement with a substantially lower carbon footprint than traditional cement. Fully aware of the environmental emergency and the need to reconcile the construction sector, cement manufacturing and the environment, the Group believes it is at the heart of a genuine technological breakthrough based on altering cement's composition and the creation of a heating-free and clean manufacturing process, without clinker. Hoffmann Green's cements, currently manufactured on a first 4.0 industrial site with no kiln nor chimney in western France, address all construction sector markets and present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration in the concrete manufacturing process, higher performances than traditional cement.

