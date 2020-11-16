All Star Minerals Plc - Directorate Change

All Star Minerals Plc

("All Star" or the "Company")

Directorate Change and Change of Registered Office Address

Further to the announcement released by the Company on 5 November 2020, Tomas Nugent has stepped down from his role of Executive Chairman of the Company.

Ian Harebottle, a Non-executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as Interim Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect.

Richard Lloyd and David Bourne remain in their roles as Non-executive Directors while the Company will seek to appoint additional directors in due course and to strengthen the current competence of the Board.

Change of Registered Office address and correspondence address

The Company has changed its registered office to:-

Memery Crystal (c/o Laurelle Burgham)

165 Fleet Street

London EC4A 2DY

The correspondence address for the Company with immediate effect will be:-

c/o Anthony Eastman

Delta House

16 Bridge Road

Haywards Heath RH16 1UA

Ian Harebottle said: "While it is clear that there is yet much to be done at All Star Minerals, I believe that a number of opportunities exist within the market which, together with our longstanding and loyal shareholder base, bodes well for the potential future growth of the Company. I look forward to playing my part in taking the Company forwards and would like to thank Tomas for his efforts and commitment to the Company over the past seven years."

The Directors of All Star are responsible for the content of this announcement.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014, and has been arranged for release by Ian Harebottle, Interim Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

Enquiries:

All Star Minerals Plc

Ian Harebottle

Interim CEO

Via Cairn Financial

AQSE Corporate Adviser:

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP

Liam Murray

020 7213 0880