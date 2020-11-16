The new funds will eliminate the waiting list for old feed-in tariff contracts. Around 22,400 new renewable energy systems have secured public support in Switzerland this year.From pv magazine Germany Switzerland wants to push ahead with the expansion of renewable energy, with a particular focus on new PV systems. Over the coming year, the Federal Council will provide CHF470 million ($515 million) to support development. This means that the waiting list for feed-in tariff (FIT) contracts for PV systems will be completely eliminated for the first time since 2008. This year, 22,400 new renewables ...

