16.11.2020 | 11:41
Sampo plc: Sampo Group completes Hastings deal

SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 16 November 2020 at 12:30 pm

Sampo Group completes Hastings deal

Sampo announced on 5 August 2020 that Sampo and Rand Merchant Investment Holdings (RMI) have made a recommended cash offer, through a jointly owned company, to acquire all issued and to be issued shares in Hastings Group Holdings Plc not already owned by Sampo and RMI.

Following the completion of the Court Hearing procedure held on 13 November 2020, the offer will now be effective.

The jointly owned company Dorset Bidco (Hastings Limited as of 2021) will become Sampo's subsidiary and form a separate segment in the Group's financial reporting. Dorset Bidco's profit and loss items will be recognized line-by-line as of 16 November 2020 in the Group's consolidated financial statements.

SAMPO PLC

Jarmo Salonen
Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Maria Silander
Communications Manager, Media Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0031

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
The principal media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.sampo.com


