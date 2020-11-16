CTO Also discusses IC Design Productivity Software Solutions Development

Point Roberts, Washington and Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2020) - Investorideas.com (www.investorideas.com), a global investor news source covering Artificial Intelligence (AI) brings you today's edition of The AI Eye, featuring technology company GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink: GTCH).

Listen to today's podcast:

https://www.investorideas.com/Audio/Podcasts/2020/111320-AI-Eye-GBT-qTerm.mp3

Hear the Ai Eye on Spotify

GBT Technologies Inc. 's (OTC Pink: GTCH) AI-powered qTerm human vital signs device is adding a blood pressure measurement feature, according to a recent press release. In an interview with Investorideas.com, GBT's CTO, Danny Rittman explained that this feature was intended to be included in the first version of the qTerm device but was delayed in an effort to get the device to market sooner to help with the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Originally the qTerm device was planned to be with four features but we wanted to accelerate and have an initial release to the market as soon as possible," Rittman said. "We came to the conclusion that blood oxygen, heart rate and body temperature were definitely going to be major factors to assist in the early signs detection [of the virus]."

Rittman said the blood pressure feature "will be done using advanced technology and sensing systems," and outlined the tech involved in the aforementioned press release:

Using a digital embedded sensor electronic system, and machine-learning algorithms we develop an embedded optical based analysis system to measure blood pressure. This miniature system will be based on photoplethysmography (PPG) method and installed within our qTerm medical device.

"The device itself may get a bit larger but not much, maybe a bit longer or thicker," he said. "We've tried to keep it the same size."

GBT plans to continue expanding the features and AI capabilities of the device on subsequent versions as well. In fact, it was recently announced that the company's joint venture, GBT Tokenize, had begun developing a new radio system for the device.

Rittman also spoke about recent news that the company, along with its joint venture partner Alpha EDA, had commenced the development of IC design productivity enhancement algorithms and methods aimed at accelerating microchips design process. The impetus for such an endeavour is, in part, as a response to foundries - factories that manufacture chips - tending to move toward lower geometries which results in "a bottleneck when it comes to achieving reasonable chips design time."

"That makes the actual design of the chips quite challenging because now designers have to make the chip … complying with these geometrical rules," he said.

Combining Alpha EDA's systems and methods which improve the productivity of IC design process with GBT's ability to "shorten the scope of physical verification checks," will increase chip's power efficiency, performance and silicon yield. The attendant press release estimates that this combination of solutions from both firms "may save between 40%-50% of an IC design cycle, eliminating design rules automatically and during early stages."

"Companies will be able to make chips much faster…great time to market improvement, the chips will be better and more compact and condensed which will cause more yield increase allowing you to put more chip on the same silicon," Rittman said.

Sam Mowers, Investorideas.com

Read and hear other editions of the AI Eye

For a list of artificial intelligence stocks on Investorideas.com visit here

Investors can trade these stocks and other ideas on our site using ourlist of top stock trading apps including Robinhood , Acorn, Stash and others.

About GBT Technologies Inc.

GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink: GTCH) ("GBT") (http://gbtti.com) is a development-stage company which considers itself a native IoT creator, developing Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled mobile technology platforms. GBT has a portfolio of Intellectual Property that, when commercialized, will include smart microchips, mobile and security applications and protocols, and supporting cloud software. GBT's system envisions the creation of a global mesh network. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology that can be installed in any mobile or fixed device worldwide. GBT envisions this system as a low-cost, secure, private mesh network between any enabled devices, providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management/sharing and enhanced mobile features as an alternative to traditional carrier services.

About Investorideas.com - News that Inspires Big Investing Ideas Investorideas.com is a recognized news source publishing third party news, research and original financial content. Learn about investing in stocks and sector trends with our news alerts, articles, podcasts and videos, looking at cannabis, crypto, AI and IoT, mining, sports biotech, water, renewable energy and more. Investor Idea's original branded content includes the following podcasts and columns: Crypto Corner, Play by Play sports and stock news column, Investor Ideas Potcasts Cannabis News and Stocks on the Move podcast and column, Cleantech and Climate Change, Exploring Mining the AI Eye.

The Investorideas.com podcasts are also available on iTunes, Spotify, Tunein, Stitcher, Spreaker.com, iHeartRadio and Google Play Music.

Visit the Podcast page at Investorideas.com:

https://www.investorideas.com/Audio/

Disclaimer/Disclosure: Investorideas.com is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published /created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. Disclosure: GTCH is a paid annual news and social media client on Investorideas.com Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. More disclaimer info: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Disclaimer.asp Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas.com newswire https://www.investorideas.com/News-Upload/ and tickertagstocknews.com Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country. Please read Investorideas.com privacy policy: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Private_Policy.asp

The AI Eye-Watching stock news, deal tracker and advancements in artificial intelligence is an original content brand of Investorideas.com

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/Investorideas

Follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Investorideas

Follow us on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/c/Investorideas

Download our Mobile App for iPhone and Android

Join our Investor Club https://www.investorideas.com/membership/

Contact Investorideas.com

800 665 0411

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/68229