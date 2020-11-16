World-Class Extractions Inc.: World Class Extractions Provides Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2020 / World-Class Extractions Inc. (CSE:PUMP) (FRA:WCF) (OTCQB:WCEXF) (the "Company" or "World-Class"), is pleased to provide a corporate update.

Update regarding Pineapple Express Delivery

Pineapple Express Delivery Inc. ("Pineapple Express Delivery"), a company in which World-Class has a controlling interest, offers compliant and secure delivery of controlled substances and regulated products, including medical and recreational cannabis delivery in Ontario, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan, and liquor delivery in certain jurisdictions in Saskatchewan.

Pineapple Express Delivery's September revenues total $767,545 (unaudited). B2B monthly revenue has more than doubled since April 2020 with gross margin of 52%, with revenue from its B2C segment over the last 4-months remaining relatively consistent, with gross margin of 30%. B2B deliveries continue to increase month over month with over 415,000 deliveries completed to date, and retail deliveries expanding to 6-days per week, 2-3 runs per day. Within the province of Ontario, Pineapple Express Delivery offers same-day cannabis delivery to 17 jurisdictions and offers 3-day delivery to 31 jurisdictions. Pineapple Express Delivery will soon be launching in three (3) new jurisdictions in Ontario and working to launch alcohol delivery to service the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

Randy Rolph, CEO & Founder of Pineapple Express Delivery, stated: "I am very proud of Pineapple Express Deliveries achievements and growth so far this year. In Ontario, we have increased to over 150 drivers and 5 delivery hubs. In October 2020, our drivers logged 375,00 kms (versus 80,000 kms in January 2020) with 268 new Forward Sortation Areas (FSA) added (an FSA is a geographical unit based on the first three characters in a Canadian postal code). In addition, Pineapple Express is seeing the rise in demand for same-day delivery of all types of goods and is looking to integrate a new brand under Pineapple Express Delivery to capitalize on this demand."

Rosy Mondin, CEO of World-Class, stated: "We are pleased with our investment in Pineapple Express and proud of their successes, achieving a monthly order volume of ~54,000 orders (up from ~6,500 in January 2020), with a 99.90% On-Time delivery success rate. With the continuing potential for increases in COVID-19 lockdown measures and with winter coming, coupled with the continuing growth in its B2B sector, Pineapple Express Delivery anticipates that its revenues will increase over the coming months."

Update regarding Cobra Ventures & HydRx Farms Debenture Investment

The Company recently announced that it holds a 50% equity interest in Cobra Ventures Inc. ("Cobra"), which acquired an 8% Senior Convertible Debenture of HydRx Farms Ltd. o/a Scientus Pharma ("HydRx") in the principal amount of $11,500,000 plus accrued and unpaid interest and charges, from Aphria Inc. (a non-related party) and originally due August 14, 2019 (the "Debenture"). The purchase price for the Debenture was $5,000,000.

World-Class has loaned Cobra $2,500,000, which is secured by the Debenture, along with other secured debt obtained by Cobra. As a senior loan instrument, Cobra has the right to make demand for repayment at any time. This loan obligation is secured against all assets of HydRx, including its cannabis production facility and land located at 1130 Champlain Court, Whitby, Ontario.

Rosy Mondin, Director and CEO of World-Class, has been also been appointed to the board of directors of HydRx as the parties continue to review HydRx's operations with a view to streamline and continue operations as a going concern.

Director Resignation

The Company further announces that Donal Carrol has resigned from the board of directors of the Company. The Company would like to thank Mr. Carroll for his contributions to the Company and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

About World-Class

World-Class is an innovation-driven company with a principle focus on the rapidly evolving cannabis and hemp industries. Through its subsidiaries Soma Labs Scientific Inc. and Greenmantle Products Inc., World-Class deploys and manages custom-built extraction centres utilizing its custom systems, technology, and processes to efficiently produce high-quality cannabis and hemp concentrates and end-products. In addition, through its subsidiary Pineapple Express Delivery Inc., the Company offers compliant and secure delivery of government-regulated products, including medical and recreational cannabis in Ontario, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan, and liquor delivery in certain jurisdictions in Saskatchewan.

